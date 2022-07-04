IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).
The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
About IBPS Clerk Recruitment
IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.
IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar
IBPS Clerk 2022 Events
Important Dates
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
August 2022
Pre-Exam Training*
August 2022
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
August 2022
Online Prelims Exam
September 2022
Prelims Exam Result
September/ October 2022
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
September/ October 2022
Online Mains Exam
October 2022
Provisional Allotment
April 2023
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.
The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
S. No.
Name of Tests (Objective)
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
English Language
30
30
20 minutes
2
Numerical Ability
35
35
20 minutes
3
Reasoning Ability
35
35
20 minutes
Total
100
100
1 Hour
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
S. No.
Name of Tests (Objective)
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
50
60
45 minutes
2
English Language
40
40
35 minutes
3
Quantitative Aptitude
50
50
45 minutes
4
General/ Financial Awareness
50
50
35 minutes
Total
190
200
160 minutes
Penalty for Wrong Answers
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams
The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains
Subject
Syllabus & Topics
Reasoning Ability
Puzzles & Seating Arrangements
Number Series
Odd man out
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Input-Output
Analogy
Syllogism
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Time
Causes and Effects
Decision Making
Direction Sense
Figure Series
Classification
Word Formation
Reasoning and Assertion
Statement and Assumption
Statement and Conclusion
Statement and Arguments
Quantitative Aptitude
Or
Numerical Ability
Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart
Number System
Profit & Loss, Discount
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Decimal & Fraction
Averages
Simplification
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Permutation & Combination
Probability
Algebra
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Logarithms
Clocks
Stocks and Shares
Mixture and Allegation
English Language
Reading Comprehensions
Grammar and Vocabulary
Spotting Errors/ Error Detection
Phrases and Idioms
Fill in the Blanks
Misspelled Words
Jumbled Words
Rearrangement of Sentence
Direct and Indirect Speech
Idioms and Phrases
Cloze Tests
One word Substitution
Antonyms & Synonyms
Computer Knowledge
Fundamentals of Computer
History of Computers
Future of Computers
Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking
Basics Functionalities of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Software & Hardware
Abbreviations
Shortcut Keys
MS Office
Database
Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans
Input and Output Devices
Computer Languages
General/Financial Awareness
Current events in Financial World
Monetary Policy
Budget
Economic Survey
Banking Reforms in India
Current Affairs - National & International
Sports
Abbreviations
Currencies & Capitals
Government Schemes & Policies
Banking Awareness
Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others National Parks & Sanctuaries