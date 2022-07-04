IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 is scheduled in September 2022 and IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 is scheduled in October 2022.

Updated: Jul 4, 2022 15:47 IST
IBPS Clerk Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
IBPS Clerk Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

October 2022

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

2

English Language

40

40

35 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

4

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

Total

190

200

160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains

Subject

Syllabus & Topics

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles & Seating Arrangements

Number Series

Odd man out  

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Input-Output

Analogy

Syllogism       

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Decision Making

Direction Sense

Figure Series

Classification

Word Formation

Reasoning and Assertion

Statement and Assumption

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Arguments

Quantitative Aptitude

Or

Numerical Ability

Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart     

Number System   

Profit & Loss, Discount

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Time & Work          

Time & Distance

Decimal & Fraction       

Averages

Simplification

Partnership     

Percentages

Ratio & Proportion  

Averages

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Algebra

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Logarithms

Clocks

Stocks and Shares

Mixture and Allegation

English Language

 

 

Reading Comprehensions

Grammar and Vocabulary

Spotting Errors/ Error Detection

Phrases and Idioms

Fill in the Blanks

Misspelled Words

Jumbled Words

Rearrangement of Sentence

Direct and Indirect Speech

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

One word Substitution

Antonyms & Synonyms

Computer Knowledge

Fundamentals of Computer

History of Computers

Future of Computers

Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking

Basics Functionalities of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Software & Hardware

Abbreviations

Shortcut Keys

MS Office      

Database        

Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans

Input and Output Devices

Computer Languages

General/Financial Awareness

Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Current Affairs - National & International

Sports

Abbreviations

Currencies & Capitals

Government Schemes & Policies

Banking Awareness

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others National Parks & Sanctuaries

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online

Take Free Online IBPS Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.