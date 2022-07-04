IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 is scheduled in September 2022 and IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 is scheduled in October 2022.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 2 English Language 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains

Subject Syllabus & Topics Reasoning Ability Puzzles & Seating Arrangements Number Series Odd man out Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Input-Output Analogy Syllogism Alphabet Test Ranking and Time Causes and Effects Decision Making Direction Sense Figure Series Classification Word Formation Reasoning and Assertion Statement and Assumption Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Quantitative Aptitude Or Numerical Ability Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart Number System Profit & Loss, Discount Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Work Time & Distance Decimal & Fraction Averages Simplification Partnership Percentages Ratio & Proportion Averages Permutation & Combination Probability Algebra Mensuration Trigonometry Logarithms Clocks Stocks and Shares Mixture and Allegation English Language Reading Comprehensions Grammar and Vocabulary Spotting Errors/ Error Detection Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Misspelled Words Jumbled Words Rearrangement of Sentence Direct and Indirect Speech Idioms and Phrases Cloze Tests One word Substitution Antonyms & Synonyms Computer Knowledge Fundamentals of Computer History of Computers Future of Computers Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking Basics Functionalities of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Software & Hardware Abbreviations Shortcut Keys MS Office Database Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans Input and Output Devices Computer Languages General/Financial Awareness Current events in Financial World Monetary Policy Budget Economic Survey Banking Reforms in India Current Affairs - National & International Sports Abbreviations Currencies & Capitals Government Schemes & Policies Banking Awareness Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others National Parks & Sanctuaries

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online