IBPS Clerk 2022: Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Online Registration open till 21st July 2022.

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS Clerk 2022 Participating Banks

Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

State Name SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Vacancies ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 0 0 0 0 4 04 ANDHRA PRADESH 11 7 32 19 140 209 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 6 0 1 7 14 ASSAM 11 17 42 15 72 157 BIHAR 43 3 73 26 136 281 CHANDIGARH 0 0 3 0 9 12 CHHATTISGARH 10 29 5 9 51 104 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU 0 0 0 0 1 01 DELHI (NCR) 45 17 87 27 119 295 GOA 1 12 11 4 43 71 GUJARAT 15 35 100 25 129 304 HARYANA 21 0 38 10 69 138 HIMACHAL PRADESH 22 2 17 7 43 91 JAMMU & KASHMIR 1 1 9 1 23 35 JHARKHAND 6 17 6 5 35 69 KARNATAKA 50 22 89 32 165 358 KERALA 5 0 11 6 48 70 LADAKH 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAKSHADWEEP 0 2 0 0 3 05 MADHYA PRADESH 46 71 38 28 126 309 MAHARASHTRA 81 72 215 73 334 775 MANIPUR 0 0 0 0 4 04 MEGHALAYA 0 2 0 1 3 06 MIZORAM 0 0 0 0 4 04 NAGALAND 0 1 0 0 3 04 ODISHA 23 26 11 10 56 126 PUDUCHERRY 0 0 0 0 2 02 PUNJAB 122 0 83 39 163 407 RAJASTHAN 24 13 20 9 63 129 SIKKIM 0 2 2 0 7 11 TAMIL NADU 56 3 53 26 150 288 TELANGANA 17 0 0 6 76 99 TRIPURA 3 5 0 2 7 17 UTTAR PRADESH 218 11 315 106 439 1089 UTTRAKHAND 3 1 1 1 13 19 WEST BENGAL 117 23 118 50 220 528 Total 951 400 1379 538 2767 6035

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: State & Category-wise 6000+ Vacancies in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk Job Profile 2022

The IBPS Clerk job profile in a Public Sector Banks includes:

Roles & Responsibilities

(i) Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), etc

(ii) Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers

(iii) Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery

(iv) Update passbooks of account holders

(v) Manage cash in the Bank, important keys & documents, etc

(vi) Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc

(vii) Resolve issues & complaints of customers

(viii) Provide guidance to customers relating to banking activities

(ix) Manage work related to treasury

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022 Basic Pay Rs.19,900/- Dearness Allowance Rs.5209.82/- Special Allowance Rs.4118/- Transport Allowance Rs.757.08/- CCA Rs.0/- House Rent Allowance(HRA) Rs.2039.75/- Gross Pay Rs.32,024.65/- Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee) Rs.2570.98/- Net Pay Rs.29453.67/-

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale

Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits)

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale - Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

IBPS Clerk Perks & Allowances

Allowance Details Special Allowance Rs 4118/- Dearness Allowance (DA) DA is 4 per cent of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay.

DA depends on the CPI and is revised quarterly, i.e. after every three months. House Rent Allowance (HRA) The HRA depends on the location of the posting.

The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting. Travel Allowance (TA) Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank. Medical Allowance (MA) This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, the amount is fixed at Rs 2000/- annually.

IBPS Clerk Probation

All candidates selected under the IBPS Clerk job profile will undergo a probation period of 6 months. One will be given confirmation as a permanent employee after they pass their performance assessment during the probation period.

IBPS Clerk Promotion & Career Growth

IBPS Clerks need to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be eligible for a promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerks takes in place two ways: Normal/Seniority-based Process and Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

Normal/Seniority-based Process: Candidates need to qualify for a written exam internally to be considered for promotion based on seniority and experience. The Normal/Seniority-based promotion process does not require the candidates to possess JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma.

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: This process requires the candidates to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma from IIBF to be considered for promotion.

The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online