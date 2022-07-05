IBPS Clerk 2022: Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Online Registration open till 21st July 2022.

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 11:25 IST
IBPS Clerk Job Profile Salary Promotions Career Growth

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

October 2022

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS Clerk 2022 Participating Banks

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Bank of India
  3. Bank of Maharashtra
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. Indian Bank
  7. Indian Overseas Bank
  8. Punjab National Bank
  9. Punjab & Sind Bank
  10. UCO Bank
  11. Union Bank of India

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

State Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total Vacancies

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR

0

0

0

0

4

04

ANDHRA PRADESH

11

7

32

19

140

209

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

0

6

0

1

7

14

ASSAM

11

17

42

15

72

157

BIHAR

43

3

73

26

136

281

CHANDIGARH

0

0

3

0

9

12

CHHATTISGARH

10

29

5

9

51

104

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU

0

0

0

0

1

01

DELHI (NCR)

45

17

87

27

119

295

GOA

1

12

11

4

43

71

GUJARAT

15

35

100

25

129

304

HARYANA

21

0

38

10

69

138

HIMACHAL PRADESH

22

2

17

7

43

91

JAMMU & KASHMIR

1

1

9

1

23

35

JHARKHAND

6

17

6

5

35

69

KARNATAKA

50

22

89

32

165

358

KERALA

5

0

11

6

48

70

LADAKH

0

0

0

0

0

0

LAKSHADWEEP

0

2

0

0

3

05

MADHYA PRADESH

46

71

38

28

126

309

MAHARASHTRA

81

72

215

73

334

775

MANIPUR

0

0

0

0

4

04

MEGHALAYA

0

2

0

1

3

06

MIZORAM

0

0

0

0

4

04

NAGALAND

0

1

0

0

3

04

ODISHA

23

26

11

10

56

126

PUDUCHERRY

0

0

0

0

2

02

PUNJAB

122

0

83

39

163

407

RAJASTHAN

24

13

20

9

63

129

SIKKIM

0

2

2

0

7

11

TAMIL NADU

56

3

53

26

150

288

TELANGANA

17

0

0

6

76

99

TRIPURA

3

5

0

2

7

17

UTTAR PRADESH

218

11

315

106

439

1089

UTTRAKHAND

3

1

1

1

13

19

WEST BENGAL

117

23

118

50

220

528

Total

951

400

1379

538

2767

6035

IBPS Clerk Job Profile 2022

The IBPS Clerk job profile in a Public Sector Banks includes:

Roles & Responsibilities

(i) Manage inquiry, receipts, withdrawals, issue of Demand Drafts (DD), etc

(ii) Verify documents and proofs submitted by customers

(iii) Manage account opening, issue bank statements, cash collection, handle emails & delivery

(iv) Update passbooks of account holders

(v) Manage cash in the Bank, important keys & documents, etc

(vi) Maintain documents of the Bank such as balance sheets, ledger, etc

(vii) Resolve issues & complaints of customers

(viii) Provide guidance to customers relating to banking activities

(ix) Manage work related to treasury

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022

IBPS Clerk Salary 2022

Basic Pay

Rs.19,900/-

Dearness Allowance

Rs.5209.82/-

Special Allowance

Rs.4118/-

Transport Allowance

Rs.757.08/-

CCA

Rs.0/-

House Rent Allowance(HRA)

Rs.2039.75/-

Gross Pay

Rs.32,024.65/-

Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee)

Rs.2570.98/-

Net Pay

Rs.29453.67/-

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale

Initial Salary of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000/- per month (inclusive of the Dearness Allowance and other benefits)

IBPS Clerk Pay Scale - Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

IBPS Clerk Perks & Allowances

Allowance

Details

Special Allowance

Rs 4118/-

Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • DA is 4 per cent of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay.
  • DA depends on the CPI and is revised quarterly, i.e. after every three months.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • The HRA depends on the location of the posting.
  • The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting.

Travel Allowance (TA)

Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank.

Medical Allowance (MA)

This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, the amount is fixed at Rs 2000/- annually.

IBPS Clerk Probation

All candidates selected under the IBPS Clerk job profile will undergo a probation period of 6 months. One will be given confirmation as a permanent employee after they pass their performance assessment during the probation period.

IBPS Clerk Promotion & Career Growth

IBPS Clerks need to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be eligible for a promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerks takes in place two ways: Normal/Seniority-based Process and Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

Normal/Seniority-based Process: Candidates need to qualify for a written exam internally to be considered for promotion based on seniority and experience. The Normal/Seniority-based promotion process does not require the candidates to possess JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma.

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: This process requires the candidates to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma from IIBF to be considered for promotion.

The sequential career growth and posts level in the career of IBPS Clerks are as follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1 What is the job profile of IBPS Clerks?

Read our article IBPS Clerk 2022: Job Profile, Salary, Allowances, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth on Jagran Josh.

Q2 Can IBPS Clerks become General Managers in a bank?

Yes. The Sequential Career Growth And Posts Level In The Career Of IBPS Clerks Are As Follows: Clerk, Officer/Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, And General Manager.

Q3 What is the salary of IBPS Clerks?

Initial Salary Of IBPS Clerk - Rs. 28,000 To Rs. 30,000/- Per Month (Inclusive Of The Dearness Allowance And Other Benefits). The IBPS Clerk Pay Scale Is Rs.19900-1000/1-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in IBPS Clerk 2022?

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2022: A total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Q5 What are the exam dates for IBPS Clerk 2022?

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 is scheduled in September 2022 and IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 is scheduled in October 2022.

