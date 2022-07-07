IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning Ability for IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims that will be conducted for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts in Public Sector Banks.

IBPS Clerk Reasoning Ability Preparation Strategy: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Topics

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Coding-Decoding 3 -5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims Reasoning Ability: Previous Years’ Questions asked (2021 & 2020)

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Linear Seating, Square Seating, Box-based, Designation-based, Floor & Flat-based, Comparison-based, Month, Day & Date-based) 15-20 Easy-Moderate Alphanumeric Series (Word Series) 5 Easy Syllogism 5 Easy Chinese Coding 5 Easy Word Series 5 Easy Inequality 4 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation 3 Easy Simple Coding 1 Easy Word Formation 1 Easy Pair Formation 1 Easy Total 35 Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Flat & Floor Based) 20 Moderate Order Ranking 3 Easy to Moderate Direction 3 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy Syllogism 2 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 2 Easy to Moderate Alphanumeric Series 5 Easy Total Questions 35 Easy to Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022

The Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. Candidates will be asked 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills, and understand tricks to enhance accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on the 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the Reasoning Ability questions was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ and they were able to make 25 to 27 good attempts.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Reasoning Ability:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning Ability section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS Clerk Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning Ability section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alphanumeric Series.

3. Strengthen reasoning skills, improve speed & accuracy, develop formula tricks

Numerical Ability is one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Ability Section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

5. Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

6. Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

The Numerical Ability section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

7. Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

The IBPS Clerk Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

