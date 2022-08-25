IBPS Clerk Mock Test Link 2022: Check Prelims Practice Questions for English, Reasoning, Maths

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims to be held on 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 (Tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. Check Mock Test Link and Practice Questions for English, Reasoning, and Numerical.

IBPS Clerk Mock Test 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mock Test: Practice Questions Series

In this article, candidates appearing for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 for the post of Officer Scale-I can practice sample questions in the section: English, Reasoning, and Numerical.

English Language

Numerical Ability

Reasoning Ability

IBPS Clerk Mock Test Link 2022

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 Prelims