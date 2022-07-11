IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for English Language for IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims that will be conducted for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts in Public Sector Banks.

IBPS Clerk English Language Preparation Strategy: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English Language Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Reading Comprehension 10 -15 Cloze Test 5 - 10 Error Detection 3 - 5 Spell Correction/Phrase Replacement 3 - 5 Fill in the Blanks 3 -5 Vocabulary 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims English Language: Previous Years’ Questions asked (2021 & 2020)

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 7-10 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Word Rearrangement 5 Easy Para Jumbles 5 Easy Single Fillers 5 Easy Word Usage 5 Easy

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehensions 8-10 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy Error Detection 6 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Word Swap 5 Easy Phrase Correction 5 Easy

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for English Language in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022

The English Language section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 30 marks. Candidates will be asked 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the English Language. There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The English Language section in IBPS Clerk is based on grammar and vocabulary to test the basic skills of the candidates in the English language. The questions usually are tricky but if a candidate has a good command of the language and expansive reading habits, they can score really high in the English Language section in the IBPS Clerk exam. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th December 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the English Language questions was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ and they were able to make 21 to 24 good attempts.

1. Understand the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, expected number of questions

One should understand the entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, the expected number of questions, cut-off to prepare a study plan for the English Language section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims. Go through previous years’ questions to understand the kind of questions and their difficulty level. Refer to sources of reading comprehension. Usually, the passages are taken from business newspapers on banking and economy themes. Mark your strong and weak areas while studying the syllabus. Keep sufficient time in your study plan for revision and mock tests.

2. Regularly solve at least 20 English Language questions and 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions

Solve at least 10 questions each from Grammar and Vocabulary topics to improve your memory, concepts, and learn new words. Attempt 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions to develop a strategy while reading and answering the questions related to the passages. This will help in increasing your ability to spot keywords, phrases, and find the right answers to the questions. The maximum number of questions come from Reading Comprehension, hence practice a lot.

3. English Language Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS Clerk English Language section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

4. Reading newspapers, magazines, and English books for expanding language skills

Reading comprehensions come from newspapers, magazines, books related to business, banking, economy, current affairs, etc. Reading is a must to score high in the English Language in the IBPS Clerk exam. Comprehensions are either theme-based or conclusion-based. Make a habit of reading at least 2 – 4 papers for 30 minutes every day. Sit with a dictionary to study new words found while reading. This will help you with vocabulary questions a lot.

5. Practice English Language quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice is the key to scoring high in the English Language in the IBPS Clerk 2022. The mock tests, quizzes, previous years’ papers give an assessment of your strong and weak areas, overall performance, current score average, and speed at solving questions. Solve as many grammar exercises from Wren and Martin as possible. Sit with a timer always to adapt to the real-time exam settings.

6. Quick tips to solve important topic-wise questions in English Language

Quick tips to solve: Fill in the Blanks (use the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (find the logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (find the first sentence and concluding sentences to connect the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (assess the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (spot the subject-verb agreement, read each individual part to spot further error), Reading Comprehension (solve antonym & synonym first, never use any knowledge outside the passage, grasp what the author is trying to say, spot keywords, phrases in notes sections).

7. Attempt what you know correctly to avoid negative marking

Remember, there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted. Candidates are advised to attempt questions only what they are sure of to avoid penalty. The IBPS Clerk exams are qualifying in nature for candidates to reach the Mains. Attempt the paper wisely and calmly as one will not have the option to go back to a question in a computer-based exam once the allotted time is over.

