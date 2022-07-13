IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Numerical Ability

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Numerical Ability for IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims that will be conducted for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts in Public Sector Banks.

IBPS Clerk Numerical Ability Preparation Strategy: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: State & Category-wise 6000+ Vacancies in Participating Banks

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Numerical Ability Important Topics

Important Numerical Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Arithmetic Questions (Time & Work, Probability, Mensuration, Time, Speed & Distance, Boats & Streams, Mixture & Alligations, Pipes & Cisterns, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Age-based problems, Averages, Ratio & Proportion) 10 -12 Simplification/Approximation 10 - 15 Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet) 5 - 10 Number Series 3 - 5 Quadratic Equation 3 -5 Data Sufficiency 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims Numerical Ability: Previous Years’ Questions asked (2021 & 2020)

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Simplification 12-15 Easy-Moderate Arithmetic 10-13 Easy-Moderate Data Interpretation (Graph, Bar, Caselet) 5-12 Easy-Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation (Tabular, Line Graph) 10 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic 12 Easy to Moderate Simplification 10-12 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy to Moderate Number Series 3 Easy to Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Numerical Ability in IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims

The Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. Candidates will be asked 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Numerical Ability. There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The Numerical Ability section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims exam on 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the Numerical Ability questions was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ and they were able to make 21 to 27 good attempts.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Numerical Ability:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the Numerical Ability section of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Numerical Ability section to improve your solving speed. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Mark your strong and weak areas

Numerical Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS Clerk Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strong and weak areas so that you do get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too many lengthy calculations. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. The best strategy for attempting Numerical Ability is to start with Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Average, Time &Work, Profit & Loss, and Quadratic Equation.

3. Master Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, equations

Numerical Ability is one of the lengthiest and time-consuming sections of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. For this, one needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

4. Regularly solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics mentioned in the Numerical Ability Section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

5. Numerical Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Numerical Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims to help you score better. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice Data Sufficiency is an important topic in the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Practice basic arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

6. Practice Numerical Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. The Numerical Ability section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Attempt Numerical Ability quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download Numerical Ability Solved Questions

7. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS Clerk Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS Clerk 2022 Apply Online