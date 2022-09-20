IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8 th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy Reasoning/Computer Aptitude: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 will be released in September/ October 2022 (tentative). Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in two phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 2 English Language 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Reasoning/ Computer Aptitude section. It is an important section with the maximum marks which will include 50 questions for 60 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 45 minutes.

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude section in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 will be include questions from Reasoning based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their analytical abilities and logical thinking. While the questions from Computer Aptitude will assess candidates’ understanding and knowledge of computers and technical skills.

How to Prepare for Reasoning?

(i) Regularly Solve at least 20-30 Reasoning questions from different topics

Candidates should practice at least 20 to 30 Reasoning questions along with reasoning quizzes, mock test papers, and previous years’ papers with a timer to adapt their solving skills to the exam settings. Assess your strong and weak areas so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your forte or time-consuming. Develop your paper solving pattern where you start from attempting questions related to Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alpha-numeric Series.

(ii) Reasoning Topic-wise Preparation Tips

Candidates should focus on understanding the concepts and tricks to solving Puzzles/Seating Arrangements, Blood Relations, Syllogism, Inequalities, Distance & Direction, Input-Output, Coding-Decoding, etc. One can expect good number of questions from these topics. Check Reasoning Topic-wise preparation tips:

Puzzles/Seating Arrangement: Practice all types of Puzzles/Seating Arrangements (Linear, Circular, Square, floor-based, tabular-based, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc). One can also expect diagram based questions. This topic gets the most number of questions.

Syllogism: Study the basics to solving questions related to Syllogism. Practice to draw the Venn Diagram to avoid overlapping of categories mentioned in different statements. Practice as many mock tests as possible to enhance accuracy and speed.

Blood Relation: One need to break the statements in the Blood Relation questions into subparts using a family tree diagram. Start with the last person mentioned in the question. This will reduce the confusion. Never assume the gender if it is not mentioned explicitly in the question.

Distance and Direction: While solving problems from this topic, one need to consider all eight directions and assume they are facing North to reduce limitations. For rotation-based questions, one should assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise relative to the direction in which they are facing.

Data Sufficiency: One of the time-consuming topics that require mental reasoning. One is advised to analyze and write down the gist of the question to avoid complications. Practicing mock tests will help in increasing accuracy and speed in understanding the data provided.

Coding-Decoding: One need to analyze the alphabets and numbers carefully to recognize if there is any pattern or rule for the elements mentioned in the questions. Always assess if the coding is in ascending or descending order.

(iii) Recommended Books for Reasoning

Books Author A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agrawal

How to Prepare for Computer Aptitude?

(i) Practice Computer Aptitude quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Regularly solve at least 2-3 test exercises from recommended books, mock tests, quizzes available for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam. Practice as many as Computer Aptitude quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ papers with a timer to adapt to exam settings. This will help you in understanding the level of difficulty of questions along with the type of questions asked over the years.

(ii) Computer Knowledge Topic-wise Preparation Tips

Computer Awareness: Number System, arithmetic operations, introduction to various categories of computer language, functional details of input and output devices, representation of data (digital versus analog, number system – decimal, binary and hexadecimal), Introduction to Data Processing, Concepts of Files and its Types.

Hardware and Memory, Software and Operating System: Basic structure of computers, central processing unit and instructions, memory optimization, I/O organization, operating systems review, process management, finding and processing files.

MS Office and Shortcuts: MS PowerPoint, MS Word, MS Excel, Shortcuts, Commands, etc.

Database Management System: An overview of the Database Management, Architecture of Database System, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Database Design, Manipulating Data, NoSQL, Database Technologies, Selecting Right Database.

Internet and Computer Security: Introduction of Internet Technology and Protocol, LAN, MAN, WAN, Search Services/Engines, Introduction to Online and Offline Messaging, World Wide Web Browsers, Web Publishing, Basic Knowledge of HTML, XML and Scripts, Creation and Maintenance of Websites, HTML Interactivity Tools, Multimedia and Graphics, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Protective Computer Systems from viruses and malicious attacks, Introduction to Firewalls and its Utility, Backup & Restoring Data, Networking (LAN/WAN), Security, Ethical Hacking.

History and Generations of Computers: 1st to 5th Generation of Computers, Early Inventions and Developments, etc.

(iii) Recommended Books for Computer Knowledge

Books Author Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams B K Publications Objective Computer Knowledge Kiran Prakashan Computer Awareness Arihant Publication Computer Lucent’s

