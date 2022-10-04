IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October: Check Last-Minute Tips to Score High

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released for clerical cadre posts. IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Mains Tips to Score High: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Medium of Exam Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 (Total) * 60 45 minutes Section A – 2 Marks 10 Section B – 1 Mark 40 2 General English 40 English 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 * 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 * 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

*List of Version of tests (Medium of examination)

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to conclude their preparation well in a timely manner so they can make time for revision and rest. Read our best 7 last-minute tips to crack IBPS Clerk Mains 2022.

1. Revision Time: Go through syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, and important topics to re-assess their progress, brush up on important exam pattern details, last-minute reminders, memorize formulas, equations, concepts, dates, etc. Keep in mind the exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips to keep your A-game in the exam. First, solve topics that you find easier and less time-consuming, and focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing. NOTE: The test of Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude is divided into two parts: Section A comprising 10 questions of 2 marks each and Section B comprising 40 questions of 1 mark each. All questions in both sections (A & B) are compulsory. In other tests (General / Financial Awareness, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude), each question carries 1 mark.

2. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty. Avoid Guesswork

In the IBPS Clerk Mains exam, one does not need to attempt every question. There is a negative marking for every wrong answer. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Practice and solve quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers

The best way to adapt to the real-time exam setting is solve mock papers and previous years’ question papers. Sit in a room to yourself with a timer and attempt the paper to assess how would you perform on the exam day. Remember the duration of the IBPS Clerk Mains will be 2 Hours and 40 Minutes (with sectional timing). There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, Quantitative Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and General English.

4. Do not take up new topics

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, and revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, and GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

5. Section-wise Important Preparation Tips

Reasoning Ability: Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

Computer Knowledge: Computer Aptitude will assess candidates’ understanding and knowledge of computers and technical skills. Candidates should thoroughly prepare Computer Awareness, Hardware and Memory, Software and Operating System, MS Office and Shortcuts, Database Management System, Internet and Computer Security, and History and Generations of Computers.

Quantitative Aptitude: Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table charts, bar graphs, pie charts, and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice all topics in Arithmetic is an important topic in the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam. Practice basic Arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

General/ Financial Awareness: Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

General English: Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS RRB English section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

7. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app

Candidates are advised to download and carry their IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs safe for the exam day. Remember candidates will not be allowed to appear for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam without Prelims admit card and required photo-ID proofs/documents. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging in, etc.

Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with photograph/Bar Council Identity card with photograph/Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

The exam centre staff will only verify and duly stamp the call letter of the preliminary exam at the exam venue. The call letter will not be collected. Candidates should note to keep the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates who will be called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along-with Main Exam Admit Letter. Candidates need to retain at least 8 copies of the photograph as posted on the admit card. These photographs will be required in the further stages.

8. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link