IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy General/Financial Awareness: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 2 English Language 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains General/Financial Awareness Important Topics

Important General/Financial Awareness Topics in IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Current Affairs Static GK Government Schemes Union Budget RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions Banking & Financial Awareness Monetary Policies Economic Survey & Terminologies Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations Important Acts (Banking sector) Current Affairs Static GK

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Top 7 Tips: How to Prepare General/Financial Awareness?

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Financial Awareness section. It is an important section that will include 50 MCQs for 50 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 35 minutes.

Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Banking Awareness, Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

]To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Check out the top 5 tips to prepare for General/Financial Awareness

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the General/Financial Awareness section of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam. Set aside ample time to strengthen the General/Financial Awareness section to expand your knowledge bank. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions from GK or financial quizzes.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

General/Financial Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to keep themselves abreast with latest news, events, important developments, both national and international.

3. Recommended Books for General/Financial Awareness in IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

4. General/ Financial Awareness Topic-wise – Must Read

Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

Current Affairs Financial Awareness Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non-Performing Assets

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans

Risk Management

ACCORDS

BASEL I

BASEL II

BASEL III

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

5. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)