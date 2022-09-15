IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness
IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy General/Financial Awareness: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

3rd and 4th September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

8th October 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk 2022 Related Links
IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS Clerk 2022: List of Participating Banks and State & Category-wise Vacancies
IBPS Clerk 2022: Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotions, Career Growth

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

2

English Language

40

40

35 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

4

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

Total

190

200

160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Preparation Tips
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Numerical Ability
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Mock Test & Practice Test Series for English, Reasoning, Numerical

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains General/Financial Awareness Important Topics

Important General/Financial Awareness Topics in IBPS Clerk Mains 2022

Current Affairs

Static GK

Government Schemes

Union Budget

RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions

Banking & Financial Awareness

Monetary Policies

Economic Survey & Terminologies

Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations

Important Acts (Banking sector)

Current Affairs

Static GK

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Top 7 Tips: How to Prepare General/Financial Awareness?

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Financial Awareness section. It is an important section that will include 50 MCQs for 50 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 35 minutes.

Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Banking Awareness, Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

]To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Check out the top 5 tips to prepare for General/Financial Awareness

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the General/Financial Awareness section of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam. Set aside ample time to strengthen the General/Financial Awareness section to expand your knowledge bank. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions from GK or financial quizzes.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

General/Financial Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to keep themselves abreast with latest news, events, important developments, both national and international.

3. Recommended Books for General/Financial Awareness in IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Banking Awareness

Arihant Experts and Disha Experts

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

4. General/ Financial Awareness Topic-wise – Must Read

Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

 

Current Affairs

 Financial Awareness

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Budget
  • Economic Survey
  • Banking Reforms in India
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Loans
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Non-Performing Assets    
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans    
  • Risk Management
  • ACCORDS
  • BASEL I       
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III     
  • Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

5. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)

Take Free Online IBPS Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play