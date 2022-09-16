IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy Quantitative Aptitude: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 2 English Language 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains: How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Quantitative Aptitude section. It is an important section that will include 50 MCQs for 50 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 45 minutes.

Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam is based on mathematical calculations to assess the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high in the Quantitative Aptitude in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam.

Check out the top 7 tips to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS Clerk exam.

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam. Set aside ample time to practice the Quantitative Aptitude section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculation skills, and become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

3. Recommended Books for Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Agarwal

Data Interpretation by R S Agarwal

Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams by Tarun Goyal

The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude by Dinesh Khattar

Quicker Maths by M Tyra

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude questions from different topics from the syllabus for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, and Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

5. Quantitative Aptitude Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Exam to help you score better. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table charts, bar graphs, pie charts, and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice all topics in Arithmetic is an important topic in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam. Practice basic Arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

Clerk Mains Exam Quantitative Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level Number System Easy to medium Percentage + Average Easy to medium Ratio & Proportion + Profit & Loss Easy to medium Problems on Ages Easy Mensuration Medium Simplification (Fractions, Decimals, Square roots) Medium Time and Work Medium Time, Speed and Distance Medium Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Figures) Easy to Medium

6. Practice Quantitative Aptitude quizzes, mock test papers, and previous years’ papers

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam. Solve Quantitative Aptitude quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting Quantitative Aptitude is to start with Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Average, Time & Work, Profit & Loss, and Quadratic Equations.

7. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)