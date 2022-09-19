IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy English Language: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 2 English Language 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains: How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains: How to Prepare for English Language

Candidates applying for the post of the Clerical cadre and who qualified IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the English Language section. It is an important section that will include 40 questions for 40 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 35 minutes.

English Language section in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 will based on grammar and vocabulary to test the basic skills of the candidates in the English. Candidates should have a good command of the language and expansive vocabulary along with a habit of reading books, newspapers, etc to be able to score high in the English Language section in the IBPS Clerk Mains.

Check out how to prepare for English Language for IBPS Clerk Mains exam.

1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off of previous years questions asked and previous years’ exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the English Language section of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022. While going through previous years’ papers, understand the kind of questions asked and the difficulty level. Keep aside a day or two for revising all important topics and notes before the exam day.

2. Regularly solve at least 20-30 topics and 4-5 Reading Comprehensions from English Language

Solve at least 4-5 practice tests from Grammar books. Expand your vocabulary by reading books and newspapers. Mark new words and look up for their meaning and usage. Make sure to strengthen basics of English grammar. Practice important topics such as error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc), synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, one-word substitutions, misspelt words, etc.

Reading Comprehension questions are the most asked questions in English Language section. Develop quick strategies to solve RCs wherein you do not need to go back to the passage again and again to find the answers. Skim through the questions first and the mark your pointers while reading the passage. This will help you in saving your time and finding the keywords, phrases and right answers to the questions asked.

3. Quick tips to solve important topic-wise questions in English Language

Quick tips to solve: Fill in the Blanks (use the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (find the logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (find the first sentence and concluding sentences to connect the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (assess the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (spot the subject-verb agreement, read each individual part to spot further error), Reading Comprehension (solve antonym & synonym first, never use any knowledge outside the passage, grasp what the author is trying to say, spot keywords, phrases in notes sections).

4. Recommended books for English Language in IBPS Clerk Mains

Books Author Objective General English R.S. Aggarwal High School English Grammar and Composition Wren and Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis English Grammar SP Bakshi Objective General English Arihant Publications Newspapers The Hindi, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

5. Attempt what you know correctly to avoid negative marking

Remember, there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted. Candidates are advised to attempt questions only what they are sure of to avoid penalty. Attempt the paper wisely and calmly as one will not have the option to go back to a question in a computer-based exam once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

