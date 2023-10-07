IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the cut off marks officially once the examination process is over. Candidates must score above or equivalent to the IBPS Clerk Cut Off to be declared qualified for the exam. The IBPS Clerk Cutoff is the minimum mark required to get on the final merit list. The recruitment authority has invited online applications to fill 4545 vacancies to recruit candidates for clerks in the participating banks.
In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk's expected cut off and previous years' marks for the ease of the candidates.
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases the IBPS Clerk cut-off marks for all the candidates who have appeared in the main examination. All eligible candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in each subject of the online mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for the further selection process. Based on the availability of the number of State/ UT-wise vacancies, cut-offs are determined, and aspirants will be considered for provisional allotment.
However, the marks obtained in the IBPS Clerk mains marks will not be shared with the candidates before the completion of the provisional allotment process. As the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks are yet to be released, candidates can check the expected and IBPS Clerk previous year mains cut off marks to understand the cut-off trends, competition level, and other factors.
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off Marks
Based on the review of the test-takers who have appeared in the IBPS Clerk main exam and last year cut off trends, the experts have compiled the IBPS Clerk expected cut off marks of the mains exam. Check the category-wise IBPS Clerk main expected cut off marks shared below.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off [Out of 100]
|
States/ UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Assam
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Bihar
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Chandigarh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Chattisgarh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Delhi
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Daman & Diu
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Goa
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Gujarat
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Haryana
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Jharkhand
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Karnataka
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Kerala
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Ladakh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Lakshadweep
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Maharashtra
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Manipur
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Meghalaya
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Mizoram
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Nagaland
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Odisha
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Puducherry
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Punjab
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Rajasthan
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Sikkim
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Tamil Nadu
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Telangana
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Tripura
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Uttarakhand
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
West Bengal
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023 Highlights
The IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 exam is scheduled for October 7, 2023. Check the key highlights of the IBPS Clerk Mains exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS Clerk Exam 2023
|
Vacancies
|
4545
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains Exam
|
IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023
|
October 7, 2023
|
IBPS Clerk Mains category wise Cut Off
|
To be Out Soon
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
Factors Deciding the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off Marks
Numerous elements are responsible for deciding the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors influencing the IBPS Clerk cut off marks for the mains exam are mentioned below:
- Number of Applicants: The number of applicants affects the IBPS Clerk Mains cut-off marks. If the number of applicants is high, the cut off marks and competition will increase.
- Vacancies: The overall vacancies play an essential role in determining the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks. If the number of IBPS Clerk vacancies is less, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa.
- Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the IBPS Clerk mains exam also determines the cut off marks. If the difficulty level of the question is less, the cut-off marks will also be less, and vice-versa.
- Candidate’s Performance: The marks obtained in the exam decide the IBPS Clerk mains cut-off marks. If majority of test-takers score high on the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
How to Download IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023?
IBPS will release the official IBPS Clerk cut off pdf along with the result after the mains exam. Aspirants who are planning to appear in the next year's exam can also download the IBPS Clerk Mains cut-off marks to analyze the increase/decrease in the trends and speed up their preparation accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website - ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the “IBPS Clerk cutoff marks” link.
Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.
IBPS Clerk Mains Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates must download the IBPS Clerk previous year cut off marks to analyse the fluctuation in cut-off trends over the years and competition level and then set their target accordingly. Analyzing previous year's IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks will also allow them to predict the cut-off marks that can be expected in the upcoming IBPS Clerk mains exam. Have a look at the IBPS Clerk previous year cut off marks for the mains exam shared below.
IBPS Clerk Mains/Final Cut Off 2021-22
The officials released the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks along with the final result on April 1, 2022. Here are the category-wise IBPS Clerk cut off marks 2022 for mains tabulated below for the ease of the candidates.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Minimum Marks] Out of 100
|
States/ UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.88
|
NA
|
30.75
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
29.38
|
21.38
|
35.38
|
31.13
|
35.63
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
17.63
|
NA
|
26.25
|
30.75
|
Assam
|
26.88
|
23.13
|
26.13
|
28.38
|
32
|
Bihar
|
22.38
|
27.38
|
33.88
|
36.68
|
37.63
|
Chandigarh
|
28.25
|
NA
|
32.50
|
35.63
|
38.63
|
Chattisgarh
|
23
|
16.25
|
33.63
|
29
|
33.50
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Delhi
|
27.63
|
24.38
|
31.88
|
35.50
|
38.88
|
Daman & Diu
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Goa
|
NA
|
20.13
|
31.25
|
30.38
|
32.13
|
Gujarat
|
26.63
|
19.50
|
29.38
|
31.75
|
35
|
Haryana
|
28.50
|
NA
|
31.38
|
35.75
|
39
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
27.50
|
30.13
|
30.25
|
37.63
|
40
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
27.50
|
14
|
22.63
|
23.13
|
32
|
Jharkhand
|
20.38
|
18.13
|
32.38
|
30.88
|
35.88
|
Karnataka
|
27.88
|
20.88
|
32.88
|
30
|
33.50
|
Kerala
|
24.13
|
19.88
|
35.25
|
28.88
|
37.50
|
Ladakh
|
NA
|
29.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
24.50
|
Lakshadweep
|
NA
|
11
|
NA
|
NA
|
23.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
23.13
|
19.75
|
29.75
|
29.63
|
35.63
|
Maharashtra
|
31.13
|
20.25
|
33.13
|
31.50
|
34.38
|
Manipur
|
31.63
|
32.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
35.25
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
27.25
|
31.25
|
32
|
30.38
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
23.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
19.50
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
25.63
|
NA
|
24.13
|
29.38
|
Odisha
|
21.25
|
14.63
|
34.13
|
33.13
|
36.88
|
Puducherry
|
24.25
|
NA
|
30.88
|
23
|
30.75
|
Punjab
|
25
|
NA
|
30.25
|
34.13
|
38.50
|
Rajasthan
|
26.50
|
24.88
|
36.88
|
35.25
|
40
|
Sikkim
|
19.50
|
16.75
|
25.38
|
22.88
|
31
|
Tamil Nadu
|
25.13
|
14.38
|
36
|
19.88
|
36
|
Telangana
|
30.38
|
28.25
|
34.88
|
29.75
|
34.88
|
Tripura
|
26.13
|
14.75
|
NA
|
26.13
|
32.38
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
23.38
|
24.75
|
30.38
|
33.25
|
36.63
|
Uttarakhand
|
29.25
|
26.88
|
34.50
|
36.63
|
39.25
|
West Bengal
|
27
|
23.13
|
29.13
|
29.88
|
37.75
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Maximum Marks] Out of 100
|
States/ UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.88
|
NA
|
37.13
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
35.13
|
35.63
|
45.25
|
39.63
|
54.38
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
40.88
|
NA
|
26.25
|
36.63
|
Assam
|
35.13
|
33.88
|
42.50
|
35.13
|
44.88
|
Bihar
|
36.38
|
33.63
|
42.38
|
42
|
49.88
|
Chandigarh
|
33.63
|
NA
|
39.75
|
35.63
|
52.88
|
Chattisgarh
|
36.50
|
33.38
|
39.38
|
37.50
|
52
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
38.50
|
Delhi
|
41.50
|
38.25
|
47.13
|
46.75
|
56.63
|
Goa
|
NA
|
28.38
|
33
|
32.50
|
47.50
|
Gujarat
|
38.38
|
34
|
41.63
|
40.50
|
48.50
|
Haryana
|
43.50
|
NA
|
44
|
45.13
|
56.88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
39.75
|
41.75
|
42.25
|
44.88
|
51.50
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
35
|
26.13
|
32.50
|
30.25
|
48.13
|
Jharkhand
|
34
|
38
|
43.38
|
45.50
|
50.25
|
Karnataka
|
37.38
|
33.50
|
40.13
|
35.75
|
52.88
|
Kerala
|
34.25
|
21.75
|
43.38
|
43.13
|
51.88
|
Ladakh
|
NA
|
31.25
|
NA
|
NA
|
36.13
|
Lakshadweep
|
NA
|
17.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
28.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
43.25
|
40.88
|
43.38
|
44.75
|
52.75
|
Maharashtra
|
43.50
|
35
|
46.63
|
44
|
54.50
|
Manipur
|
31.63
|
34
|
NA
|
NA
|
40.38
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
31.63
|
31.25
|
32
|
38.63
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
31.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
28.13
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
32.38
|
NA
|
26.50
|
33.25
|
Odisha
|
36.75
|
36.50
|
45
|
44.88
|
50.38
|
Puducherry
|
33.13
|
NA
|
35.25
|
30.50
|
44.88
|
Punjab
|
45
|
NA
|
45.38
|
50.75
|
55.13
|
Rajasthan
|
45.75
|
35
|
43.75
|
41.75
|
49.75
|
Sikkim
|
23.50
|
24.50
|
33.88
|
28.25
|
40.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41.38
|
32.75
|
47.63
|
40
|
54.13
|
Telangana
|
38.25
|
35.63
|
41.50
|
38.50
|
53.38
|
Tripura
|
31.50
|
27.25
|
NA
|
33.38
|
42.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44.25
|
37.88
|
44.13
|
47.38
|
54.38
|
Uttarakhand
|
42.13
|
38.38
|
41.63
|
44.25
|
48.88
|
West Bengal
|
43
|
36.50
|
42.88
|
47.13
|
55.13
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2020-21
The officials have released the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks along with the final result on April 1, 2021. Here are the category-wise IBPS Clerk cut off marks 2021 for mains tabulated below.
|
State/ UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
23.25
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
32
|
27
|
41.63
|
40.88
|
44.13
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
16.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
21.88
|
Assam
|
30.75
|
23.38
|
28.63
|
28.13
|
37.75
|
Bihar
|
27.38
|
33.38
|
39.13
|
40.83
|
44
|
Chandigarh
|
29.25
|
NA
|
31.63
|
34.50
|
34.50
|
Chattisgarh
|
29.50
|
16.50
|
39.50
|
30.25
|
41.38
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli
|
NA
|
31.50
|
NA
|
NA
|
37.88
|
Daman & Diu
|
NA
|
31.50
|
NA
|
NA
|
37.88
|
Delhi
|
33.75
|
26.88
|
36.38
|
36.50
|
44
|
Goa
|
NA
|
16.50
|
32.25
|
29.63
|
30.50
|
Gujarat
|
29.88
|
25.63
|
33.63
|
34
|
39.38
|
Haryana
|
30.38
|
NA
|
40.38
|
42.88
|
44.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
34.13
|
36.63
|
37.75
|
40
|
44.75
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
42.63
|
31.63
|
37.25
|
42.25
|
45.38
|
Jharkhand
|
17.50
|
20.63
|
37.75
|
34.25
|
39.25
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
26.13
|
37.63
|
36.13
|
37.63
|
Kerala
|
26.50
|
NA
|
39.88
|
27.75
|
42.13
|
Ladakh
|
NA
|
31.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
24.38
|
Lakshadweep
|
NA
|
12.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
35.25
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
16
|
17.50
|
17.88
|
24.50
|
36.38
|
Maharashtra
|
32.88
|
22.88
|
33.88
|
22.88
|
38
|
Manipur
|
34.13
|
33.63
|
38
|
28.50
|
34.38
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
26
|
NA
|
NA
|
29.88
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
24.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
27
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
28.75
|
NA
|
NA
|
29.50
|
Odisha
|
26.25
|
22.13
|
40.50
|
34.63
|
43.25
|
Puducherry
|
36.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
41.50
|
Punjab
|
28.88
|
NA
|
35.38
|
39.88
|
45.75
|
Rajasthan
|
25.38
|
17.50
|
36.88
|
29.13
|
41.50
|
Sikkim
|
NA
|
NA
|
39.38
|
NA
|
33.38
|
Tamil Nadu
|
33.75
|
28
|
44
|
32.63
|
44
|
Telangana
|
32.88
|
35.75
|
40.63
|
39.88
|
41.13
|
Tripura
|
27.88
|
16.50
|
NA
|
26.75
|
36.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
28.75
|
19.25
|
35.38
|
37.63
|
42
|
Uttarakhand
|
34.38
|
NA
|
32.88
|
39.88
|
46.13
|
West Bengal
|
27.25
|
22.25
|
29.13
|
21.50
|
39.13
