IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Expected Cutoff Marks

IBPS Clerk 2023 Cut Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will declare the cut off in a PDF after the result. The Cut Off marks are the minimum marks decided by officials to shortlist candidates for final merit list. Check the expected IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks here.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023:  The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the cut off marks officially once the examination process is over.  Candidates must score above or equivalent to the IBPS Clerk Cut Off to be declared qualified for the exam. The IBPS Clerk Cutoff is the minimum mark required to get on the final merit list. The recruitment authority has invited online applications to fill 4545 vacancies to recruit candidates for clerks in the participating banks.

 

In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk's expected cut off and previous years' marks for the ease of the candidates.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases the IBPS Clerk cut-off marks for all the candidates who have appeared in the main examination. All eligible candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in each subject of the online mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for the further selection process. Based on the availability of the number of State/ UT-wise vacancies, cut-offs are determined, and aspirants will be considered for provisional allotment. 

However, the marks obtained in the IBPS Clerk mains marks will not be shared with the candidates before the completion of the provisional allotment process. As the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks are yet to be released, candidates can check the expected and IBPS Clerk previous year mains cut off marks to understand the cut-off trends, competition level, and other factors.

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the review of the test-takers who have appeared in the IBPS Clerk main exam and last year cut off trends, the experts have compiled the IBPS Clerk expected cut off marks of the mains exam. Check the category-wise IBPS Clerk main expected cut off marks shared below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off [Out of 100]

States/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Andhra Pradesh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Arunachal Pradesh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Assam

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Bihar

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Chandigarh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Chattisgarh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Delhi

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Daman & Diu

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Goa

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Gujarat

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Haryana

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Himachal Pradesh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Jammu & Kashmir

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Jharkhand

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Karnataka

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Kerala

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Ladakh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Lakshadweep

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Madhya Pradesh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Maharashtra

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Manipur

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Meghalaya

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Mizoram

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Nagaland

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Odisha

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Puducherry

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Punjab

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Rajasthan

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Sikkim

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Tamil Nadu

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Telangana

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Tripura

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Uttar Pradesh

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Uttarakhand

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

West Bengal

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023 Highlights

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 exam is scheduled for October 7, 2023. Check the key highlights of the IBPS Clerk Mains exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Exam Name

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023

Vacancies

4545

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains Exam

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023

October 7, 2023

IBPS Clerk Mains category wise Cut Off

To be Out Soon

Job Location

Anywhere in India

Factors Deciding the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off Marks

Numerous elements are responsible for deciding the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors influencing the IBPS Clerk cut off marks for the mains exam are mentioned below:

  • Number of Applicants: The number of applicants affects the IBPS Clerk Mains cut-off marks. If the number of applicants is high, the cut off marks and competition will increase.
  • Vacancies: The overall vacancies play an essential role in determining the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks. If the number of IBPS Clerk vacancies is less, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the IBPS Clerk mains exam also determines the cut off marks. If the difficulty level of the question is less, the cut-off marks will also be less, and vice-versa.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The marks obtained in the exam decide the IBPS Clerk mains cut-off marks. If majority of test-takers score high on the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023?

IBPS will release the official IBPS Clerk cut off pdf along with the result after the mains exam. Aspirants who are planning to appear in the next year's exam can also download the IBPS Clerk Mains cut-off marks to analyze the increase/decrease in the trends and speed up their preparation accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the IBPS Clerk Mains cut off marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “IBPS Clerk cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Mains Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must download the IBPS Clerk previous year cut off marks to analyse the fluctuation in cut-off trends over the years and competition level and then set their target accordingly. Analyzing previous year's IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks will also allow them to predict the cut-off marks that can be expected in the upcoming IBPS Clerk mains exam. Have a  look at the IBPS Clerk previous year cut off marks for the mains exam shared below.

IBPS Clerk Mains/Final Cut Off 2021-22

The officials released the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks along with the final result on April 1, 2022. Here are the category-wise IBPS Clerk cut off marks 2022 for mains tabulated below for the ease of the candidates.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Minimum Marks] Out of 100

States/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

32.88

NA

30.75

Andhra Pradesh

29.38

21.38

35.38

31.13

35.63

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

17.63

NA

26.25

30.75

Assam

26.88

23.13

26.13

28.38

32

Bihar

22.38

27.38

33.88

36.68

37.63

Chandigarh

28.25

NA

32.50

35.63

38.63

Chattisgarh

23

16.25

33.63

29

33.50

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

NA

NA

NA

NA

30

Delhi

27.63

24.38

31.88

35.50

38.88

Daman & Diu

NA

NA

NA

NA

30

Goa

NA

20.13

31.25

30.38

32.13

Gujarat

26.63

19.50

29.38

31.75

35

Haryana

28.50

NA

31.38

35.75

39

Himachal Pradesh

27.50

30.13

30.25

37.63

40

Jammu & Kashmir

27.50

14

22.63

23.13

32

Jharkhand

20.38

18.13

32.38

30.88

35.88

Karnataka

27.88

20.88

32.88

30

33.50

Kerala

24.13

19.88

35.25

28.88

37.50

Ladakh

NA

29.88

NA

NA

24.50

Lakshadweep

NA

11

NA

NA

23.50

Madhya Pradesh

23.13

19.75

29.75

29.63

35.63

Maharashtra

31.13

20.25

33.13

31.50

34.38

Manipur

31.63

32.38

NA

NA

35.25

Meghalaya

NA

27.25

31.25

32

30.38

Mizoram

NA

23.13

NA

NA

19.50

Nagaland

NA

25.63

NA

24.13

29.38

Odisha

21.25

14.63

34.13

33.13

36.88

Puducherry

24.25

NA

30.88

23

30.75

Punjab

25

NA

30.25

34.13

38.50

Rajasthan

26.50

24.88

36.88

35.25

40

Sikkim

19.50

16.75

25.38

22.88

31

Tamil Nadu

25.13

14.38

36

19.88

36

Telangana

30.38

28.25

34.88

29.75

34.88

Tripura

26.13

14.75

NA

26.13

32.38

Uttar Pradesh

23.38

24.75

30.38

33.25

36.63

Uttarakhand

29.25

26.88

34.50

36.63

39.25

West Bengal

27

23.13

29.13

29.88

37.75

 

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Maximum Marks] Out of 100

States/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

32.88

NA

37.13

Andhra Pradesh

35.13

35.63

45.25

39.63

54.38

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

40.88

NA

26.25

36.63

Assam

35.13

33.88

42.50

35.13

44.88

Bihar

36.38

33.63

42.38

42

49.88

Chandigarh

33.63

NA

39.75

35.63

52.88

Chattisgarh

36.50

33.38

39.38

37.50

52

Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu

NA

NA

NA

NA

38.50

Delhi

41.50

38.25

47.13

46.75

56.63

Goa

NA

28.38

33

32.50

47.50

Gujarat

38.38

34

41.63

40.50

48.50

Haryana

43.50

NA

44

45.13

56.88

Himachal Pradesh

39.75

41.75

42.25

44.88

51.50

Jammu & Kashmir

35

26.13

32.50

30.25

48.13

Jharkhand

34

38

43.38

45.50

50.25

Karnataka

37.38

33.50

40.13

35.75

52.88

Kerala

34.25

21.75

43.38

43.13

51.88

Ladakh

NA

31.25

NA

NA

36.13

Lakshadweep

NA

17.13

NA

NA

28.75

Madhya Pradesh

43.25

40.88

43.38

44.75

52.75

Maharashtra

43.50

35

46.63

44

54.50

Manipur

31.63

34

NA

NA

40.38

Meghalaya

NA

31.63

31.25

32

38.63

Mizoram

NA

31.38

NA

NA

28.13

Nagaland

NA

32.38

NA

26.50

33.25

Odisha

36.75

36.50

45

44.88

50.38

Puducherry

33.13

NA

35.25

30.50

44.88

Punjab

45

NA

45.38

50.75

55.13

Rajasthan

45.75

35

43.75

41.75

49.75

Sikkim

23.50

24.50

33.88

28.25

40.25

Tamil Nadu

41.38

32.75

47.63

40

54.13

Telangana

38.25

35.63

41.50

38.50

53.38

Tripura

31.50

27.25

NA

33.38

42.25

Uttar Pradesh

44.25

37.88

44.13

47.38

54.38

Uttarakhand

42.13

38.38

41.63

44.25

48.88

West Bengal

43

36.50

42.88

47.13

55.13

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2020-21

The officials have released the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks along with the final result on April 1, 2021. Here are the category-wise IBPS Clerk cut off marks 2021 for mains tabulated below.

State/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

NA

NA

23.25

Andhra Pradesh

32

27

41.63

40.88

44.13

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

16.63

NA

NA

21.88

Assam

30.75

23.38

28.63

28.13

37.75

Bihar

27.38

33.38

39.13

40.83

44

Chandigarh

29.25

NA

31.63

34.50

34.50

Chattisgarh

29.50

16.50

39.50

30.25

41.38

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

NA

31.50

NA

NA

37.88

Daman & Diu

NA

31.50

NA

NA

37.88

Delhi

33.75

26.88

36.38

36.50

44

Goa

NA

16.50

32.25

29.63

30.50

Gujarat

29.88

25.63

33.63

34

39.38

Haryana

30.38

NA

40.38

42.88

44.75

Himachal Pradesh

34.13

36.63

37.75

40

44.75

Jammu & Kashmir

42.63

31.63

37.25

42.25

45.38

Jharkhand

17.50

20.63

37.75

34.25

39.25

Karnataka

29

26.13

37.63

36.13

37.63

Kerala

26.50

NA

39.88

27.75

42.13

Ladakh

NA

31.88

NA

NA

24.38

Lakshadweep

NA

12.38

NA

NA

35.25

Madhya Pradesh

16

17.50

17.88

24.50

36.38

Maharashtra

32.88

22.88

33.88

22.88

38

Manipur

34.13

33.63

38

28.50

34.38

Meghalaya

NA

26

NA

NA

29.88

Mizoram

NA

24.13

NA

NA

27

Nagaland

NA

28.75

NA

NA

29.50

Odisha

26.25

22.13

40.50

34.63

43.25

Puducherry

36.13

NA

NA

NA

41.50

Punjab

28.88

NA

35.38

39.88

45.75

Rajasthan

25.38

17.50

36.88

29.13

41.50

Sikkim

NA

NA

39.38

NA

33.38

Tamil Nadu

33.75

28

44

32.63

44

Telangana

32.88

35.75

40.63

39.88

41.13

Tripura

27.88

16.50

NA

26.75

36.75

Uttar Pradesh

28.75

19.25

35.38

37.63

42

Uttarakhand

34.38

NA

32.88

39.88

46.13

West Bengal

27.25

22.25

29.13

21.50

39.13


FAQ

What is the IBPS Clerk Cut Off?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declares the IBPS Clerk mains cut off for all the categories. Candidates should score above or equal to the IBPS Clerk cut off marks for the mains exam to get shortlisted for the further process.

How to check the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2023?

Aspirants can check the IBPS Clerk cut off marks on the official website of IBPS or click on the direct link above. They can also download the IBPS Clerk mains expected cut off & the previous year's mains cut-off above.

What factors determine the IBPS Clerk Mains cutoff?

There are various factors, such as the number of applicants, availability of vacancies, difficulty level, candidate’s performance, etc., considered for ascertaining the IBPS Clerk cut-off for the mains exam.

Is the cut-off in the IBPS Clerk Mains exam vary for every category?

Yes. The IBPS Clerk cut off for the mains exam will be released category-wise. Candidates who fail to clear the IBPS Clerk mains cut off marks as per their category will not be shortlisted for further process.

