IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (5 December - Shift 1): Check Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 is being conducted today on 5th December 2020 for recruitment of 2557 vacancies under CRP Clerks X. The Shift 1 and Shift 2 of the exam is already over and candidates have shared their feedback about the difficulty level and the types of questions asked in the IBPS Clerk 2020 preliminary exam. As per the candidates' feedback the overall difficulty level of the exam was 'Easy to Moderate'. On an average, candidates were able to make around 69-76 good attempts in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 examination. Here we have shared the detailed IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020 and review of each section individually. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam should check here the exam analysis to get a decent idea about the expected questions in the exam. IBPS will be conducting the preliminary exam now on 12th & 13th December 2020.

In the IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims examination, candidates are asked a total of 100 multiple choice questions from three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. Each question carries 1 mark and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates.

Let's look at the detailed exam analysis and review below:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (5th December- Shift 1 & Shift 2)

Have a look at the overall exam analysis of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam conducted on 5th December and know the difficulty level of question paper and average number of good attempts:

Section Total Marks Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language (30 MCQs) 30 24–26 Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) 35 22-26 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude (35 MCQs) 35 21-24 Moderate Total 100 69-76 Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020: Section-wise

Let's now look at the section-wise exam analysis of all three tests below:

English Language: In English Language section, the questions were asked from English Grammar & Vocabulary, Reading Comprehensions Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test, Error Detection, and Sentence Rearrangement:

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehensions (Obesity-Sleep) 7 Easy to Moderate Cloze Test (Music Instrument) 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 3 Easy Word Swap 5 Easy Phrase Correction 5 Easy Total 30 Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability: In this section, the Easy to Moderate level questions were asked from puzzles, Syllogism, Order Ranking, Inequality, and others:

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Floor Based, Month-based, Year Based (6 Member Age calculation) & 8 Members - Sequence based) 20 Moderate Order Ranking 3 Easy to Moderate Inequality 3 Easy Syllogism 3 Easy to Moderate Alphanumeric Series 5 Easy Miscellaneous 1 Easy Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, Moderate to Difficult level questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic problems and Quadratic Equation:

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Line Graph (Photos & Videos) 5 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy Simplification 13 Moderate Arithmetic Word Problems - SI, Profit & Loss, Age, Boats & Stream, Mensuration, Train 12 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Watch this space for shift-wise exam analysis of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 here.