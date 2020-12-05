IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (5 December - Shift 1): Check Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 is being conducted today on 5th December 2020 for recruitment of 2557 vacancies under CRP Clerks X. The Shift 1 and Shift 2 of the exam is already over and candidates have shared their feedback about the difficulty level and the types of questions asked in the IBPS Clerk 2020 preliminary exam. As per the candidates' feedback the overall difficulty level of the exam was 'Easy to Moderate'. On an average, candidates were able to make around 69-76 good attempts in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 examination. Here we have shared the detailed IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020 and review of each section individually. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam should check here the exam analysis to get a decent idea about the expected questions in the exam. IBPS will be conducting the preliminary exam now on 12th & 13th December 2020.
In the IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims examination, candidates are asked a total of 100 multiple choice questions from three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. Each question carries 1 mark and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates.
Let's look at the detailed exam analysis and review below:
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (5th December- Shift 1 & Shift 2)
Have a look at the overall exam analysis of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam conducted on 5th December and know the difficulty level of question paper and average number of good attempts:
|
Section
|
Total Marks
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
(30 MCQs)
|
30
|
24–26
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
(35 MCQs)
|
35
|
22-26
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(35 MCQs)
|
35
|
21-24
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
69-76
|
Moderate
IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2020: Section-wise
Let's now look at the section-wise exam analysis of all three tests below:
English Language: In English Language section, the questions were asked from English Grammar & Vocabulary, Reading Comprehensions Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test, Error Detection, and Sentence Rearrangement:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehensions
(Obesity-Sleep)
|
7
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Cloze Test (Music Instrument)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
3
|
Easy
|
Word Swap
|
5
|
Easy
|
Phrase Correction
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
Reasoning Ability: In this section, the Easy to Moderate level questions were asked from puzzles, Syllogism, Order Ranking, Inequality, and others:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement
(Floor Based, Month-based, Year Based (6 Member Age calculation) & 8 Members - Sequence based)
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Order Ranking
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Inequality
|
3
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Miscellaneous
|
1
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy to Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, Moderate to Difficult level questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic problems and Quadratic Equation:
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation - Line Graph (Photos & Videos)
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
13
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic Word Problems - SI, Profit & Loss, Age, Boats & Stream, Mensuration, Train
|
12
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Moderate
Watch this space for shift-wise exam analysis of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 here.