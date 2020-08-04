IBPS Exam 2020 Postponed to 12 August; Admit Card Released: Check New Rules for Exam Centres such as Masks, Aarogya Setu

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the IBPS Exam Date 2020 for the examinations to be conducted for recruitment of Faculty and Non-Faculty posts such as Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Faculty Research Associate, Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant. The IBPS Exam 2020 for Faculty recruitment will now be held on 12 August 2020 in online mode. The IBPS Admit Card 2020 has already been released @ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card or call letter now for IBPS Faculty Recruitment 2020 exam on direct link mentioned below. Also, Check below the newly released exam day instructions and rules to be followed by candidates at exam centres such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and Aarogya Setu app.

Download IBPS Faculty Admit Card 2020

IBPS Faculty Exam 2020 was initially set to be held on 9th August. However, the exam has been rescheduled to 12 August 2020. Let's have a look at the revised dates of exam below:

IBPS Admit Card 2020 release date 3 August 2020 Last Date to download admit card 12 August 2020 IBPS Exam Date 2020 12 August 2020

How to download IBPS Admit Card 2020?

Follow these given steps to download the admit card for IBPS Banker Faculty exam:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on link mentioning Download Online Call letter for Various Posts

Step 3: Enter Registration No or Roll No & Password

Step 4: Download your Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of admit card

New Rules & Instructions for IBPS Exam Centres

Candidates who would appear for the IBPS Faculty Recruitment exams will have to follow a new set of rules and instructions on the day of examination at the exam centres to maintain social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Have a look at these guidelines below:

Reach Exam Centre at Reporting Time

Candidates need to reach the exam centres at the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Candidates should strictly follow the timings mentioned on the call letters to enter the examination hall and should reach 15 minutes before the reporting time. The timings have been allotted to ensure that the social distancing is maintained at the centres to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Items allowed inside Exam centres

Candidates can carry only these items inside the centres:

- Face Mask

- Gloves

- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

- Transparent water bottle

- A simple pen

- Admit Card

- Original ID Proof & Photocopy of ID Card

Maintain Social Distancing Norms

Candidates should ensure to maintain social distancing norms at the exam centres such as:

- No sharing of any belongings among candidates

- Stand or sit in safe social distance

- Only items allowed to carry will be permitted; no other item will be allowed

Aarogya Setu App Download & Status

It is compulsory for candidates to download Aarogya Setu app on their phones. The app should show the risk factor. Candidates need to show the app status to the security guards at the gates of exam centres. For candidates not having smart phones, they need to bring signed declaration.

If the Aarogya Setu app shows Moderate or High Risk status, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the centre.

For Exam Pattern & Syllabus of IBPS Faculty Recruitment 2020, visit the link below:

IBPS Faculty Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2020