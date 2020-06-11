Study at Home
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification released: Apply Here; Know Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date

IBPS Recruitment 2020: IBPS Notification PDF 2020 released @ibps.in for faculty & non-faculty recruitment for vacancies of Professor, Hindi Officer, Research Associate, IT Administrator. Analysts and others. Get direct link here to apply online. Know Application Process, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern & Salary.

Jun 11, 2020 09:53 IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of various vacancies in the IBPS Faculty for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Hindi Officer, Research Associate, IT Administrator. Analysts and others. A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive in the IBPS. Candidates who want to join the IBPS as Professor, Associate Professor, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer & Programming Assistant can now apply online to get selected for the recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the Notification details of the IBPS in-house recruitment such as important dates, post-wise vacancy, application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, and everything that you need to know.

IBPS Vacancy 2020: RRB/Clerk/PO

Eligible candidates can apply online for the IBPS Recruitment 2020 from 10th June 2020. The last date to apply online is 30th June 2020. All those candidates who apply for the recruitment need to appear for the exam. The IBPS Exam Date is 19th July 2020. The exam pattern and syllabus is different for all the posts. Check below the exam details and start your preparations now.

Apply here for IBPS Faculty & Non-Faculty Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link

PDF Download IBPS Notification 2020

Note: Candidates can apply only for 1 post as every post requires different skill sets

Let's first have a look at post-wise vacancies below:

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Post-wise Vacancy

Post Code

Post Name

Vacancies

01

Professor

2

02

Associate Professor

2

03

Assistant Professor

4

04

Faculty Research Associate

5

05

Research Associate

5

06

Research Associate – Technical

1

07

Hindi Officer

3

08

Analyst Programmer -- Windows

2

09

Analyst Programmer – Linux

1

10

IT Administrator

1

11

Programming Assistant

3

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Let's have a look at the important dates of the IBPS Recruitment such as exam date:

Event

Date

Start of Online Application Process

10 June 2020

Last Date to Apply Online

30 June 2020

Exam Date

19 July 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" link

Step 3: Click on New Registration tab & Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Upload Photograph & Signature

Step 5: Fill the Application form carefully

Step 6: Pay Application Fee through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets

Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page

Application Fee: Rs 1000 for all categories

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit

Have a look at the details eligibility criteria for all the posts:

Post

Age

Educational Qualifications

Work

Experience

Professor

Minimum: 47 years

Maximum: 55 years

 

Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation

Minimum 12 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor

Associate Professor

Minimum: 42 years

Maximum: 50 years

Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation

Minimum 8 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

 

Minimum: 32 years Maximum : 45 years

 

Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation

Minimum 5 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience

Faculty Research Associate

Minimum: 27 years

Maximum: 40 years

 

Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation

 

Research Associate

Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years

Post-Grad in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement with HR specialization with minimum 55% marks

1 year experience in the academic Research/Test Development

Research Associate - Technical

Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years

 

M.Tech or M.E in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Electronics or Instrumentation/ M.C.A./Post Graduate in Computer Science

1 year experience In the academic Research/Teaching/Technical Officer

Hindi Officer

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

 

Master’s degree in Hindi/English with English/Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation

 

1 year experience in Hindi translation in a bank/financial institution is desirable. Candidate need to type/create the translated text documents

Analyst- Programmer (Windows)

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 35 years

 

B.E./B.Tech/MCA

Up to 5 years experience in developing web based computer applications with MS SQL Database in Windows &

ASP.NET

Analyst- Programmer (Linux)

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 35 years

 

B.E./B.Tech /MCA

Up to 5 years experience in development computer applications in Linux/Python

 

IT Administrator

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 33 years

 

B.E./B.Tech. degree

Up to 5 years experience in IT setup (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Servers and LAN Switches, Firewall, etc.)

Programming Assistant

Minimum : 21 years Maximum: 30 years

 

BSc-IT, BCA, BSc-Computer Science

Minimum 2 years experience in UNIX / Linux environment

IBPS Various Posts Selection Process

Here is the detailed selection process for each post given below:

Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor

Group Exercises

Presentation Exercise

Interview

Faculty Research Associate/Research Associate/Technical

Online Exam

Item writing Exercise

Group Exercises

Interview

Hindi Officer

Online Exam

Skill test

Item Writing Exercise

Interview

Analyst Programmer -Windows/Analyst Programmer- Linux/ IT Administrator/ Programming Assistant

Online Exam

Skill test

Interview

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As mentioned above, the exam pattern of all the posts is different. However, all the exams will be held online in exam centers allotted by the IBPS. Have a look at the exam pattern of all the posts below:

IBPS Faculty Research Associate Exam Pattern

Test

Syllabus

Total Questions

Time

Aptitude

English

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

60

90 minutes

Professional Knowledge

 

Basic Statistics

Descriptive and Inferential

Research Methodology

Psychological testing

 

30

 

30 minutes

IBPS Research Associate and Research Associate –Technical Exam Pattern

Test

Total Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

50

50

45 min

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 min

English Language

50

50

35 min

General Awareness

50

50

20 min

Total

200

200

140 minutes

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Pattern

Test

Total Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

50

25

35 min

English Language

50

50

35 min

General Awareness

50

50

20 min

Hindi Language

50

75

50 min

Total

200

200

140 minutes

IBPS Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Exam Pattern

Test

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Aptitude

50

50

90 minutes

Professional Knowledge

50

50

IBPS Cut off 2020

The Cut off marks will be decided by the IBPS after scrutiny of vacancies, applicants number and difficulty level of question paper. the Cut off will decide the selection of candidates for the next round to fetch recruitment.

