IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification released: Apply Here; Know Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of various vacancies in the IBPS Faculty for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Hindi Officer, Research Associate, IT Administrator. Analysts and others. A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive in the IBPS. Candidates who want to join the IBPS as Professor, Associate Professor, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer & Programming Assistant can now apply online to get selected for the recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the Notification details of the IBPS in-house recruitment such as important dates, post-wise vacancy, application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, and everything that you need to know.
IBPS Vacancy 2020: RRB/Clerk/PO
Eligible candidates can apply online for the IBPS Recruitment 2020 from 10th June 2020. The last date to apply online is 30th June 2020. All those candidates who apply for the recruitment need to appear for the exam. The IBPS Exam Date is 19th July 2020. The exam pattern and syllabus is different for all the posts. Check below the exam details and start your preparations now.
Apply here for IBPS Faculty & Non-Faculty Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link
PDF Download IBPS Notification 2020
Note: Candidates can apply only for 1 post as every post requires different skill sets
Let's first have a look at post-wise vacancies below:
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Post-wise Vacancy
|
Post Code
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
01
|
Professor
|
2
|
02
|
Associate Professor
|
2
|
03
|
Assistant Professor
|
4
|
04
|
Faculty Research Associate
|
5
|
05
|
Research Associate
|
5
|
06
|
Research Associate – Technical
|
1
|
07
|
Hindi Officer
|
3
|
08
|
Analyst Programmer -- Windows
|
2
|
09
|
Analyst Programmer – Linux
|
1
|
10
|
IT Administrator
|
1
|
11
|
Programming Assistant
|
3
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
Let's have a look at the important dates of the IBPS Recruitment such as exam date:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Start of Online Application Process
|
10 June 2020
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
30 June 2020
|
Exam Date
|
19 July 2020
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Application Process
Step 1: Visit ibps.in
Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" link
Step 3: Click on New Registration tab & Register by entering the required details
Step 4: Upload Photograph & Signature
Step 5: Fill the Application form carefully
Step 6: Pay Application Fee through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets
Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page
Application Fee: Rs 1000 for all categories
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit
Have a look at the details eligibility criteria for all the posts:
|
Post
|
Age
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Work
Experience
|
Professor
|
Minimum: 47 years
Maximum: 55 years
|
Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation
|
Minimum 12 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor
|
Associate Professor
|
Minimum: 42 years
Maximum: 50 years
|
Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation
|
Minimum 8 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor
|
Assistant Professor
|
Minimum: 32 years Maximum : 45 years
|
Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation
|
Minimum 5 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience
|
Faculty Research Associate
|
Minimum: 27 years
Maximum: 40 years
|
Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation
|
|
Research Associate
|
Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years
|
Post-Grad in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement with HR specialization with minimum 55% marks
|
1 year experience in the academic Research/Test Development
|
Research Associate - Technical
|
Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years
|
M.Tech or M.E in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Electronics or Instrumentation/ M.C.A./Post Graduate in Computer Science
|
1 year experience In the academic Research/Teaching/Technical Officer
|
Hindi Officer
|
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 30 years
|
Master’s degree in Hindi/English with English/Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation
|
1 year experience in Hindi translation in a bank/financial institution is desirable. Candidate need to type/create the translated text documents
|
Analyst- Programmer (Windows)
|
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 35 years
|
B.E./B.Tech/MCA
|
Up to 5 years experience in developing web based computer applications with MS SQL Database in Windows &
ASP.NET
|
Analyst- Programmer (Linux)
|
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 35 years
|
B.E./B.Tech /MCA
|
Up to 5 years experience in development computer applications in Linux/Python
|
IT Administrator
|
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 33 years
|
B.E./B.Tech. degree
|
Up to 5 years experience in IT setup (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Servers and LAN Switches, Firewall, etc.)
|
Programming Assistant
|
Minimum : 21 years Maximum: 30 years
|
BSc-IT, BCA, BSc-Computer Science
|
Minimum 2 years experience in UNIX / Linux environment
IBPS Various Posts Selection Process
Here is the detailed selection process for each post given below:
Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor
Group Exercises
Presentation Exercise
Interview
Faculty Research Associate/Research Associate/Technical
Online Exam
Item writing Exercise
Group Exercises
Interview
Hindi Officer
Online Exam
Skill test
Item Writing Exercise
Interview
Analyst Programmer -Windows/Analyst Programmer- Linux/ IT Administrator/ Programming Assistant
Online Exam
Skill test
Interview
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus
As mentioned above, the exam pattern of all the posts is different. However, all the exams will be held online in exam centers allotted by the IBPS. Have a look at the exam pattern of all the posts below:
IBPS Faculty Research Associate Exam Pattern
|
Test
|
Syllabus
|
Total Questions
|
Time
|
Aptitude
|
English
Reasoning
Quantitative Aptitude
|
60
|
90 minutes
|
Professional Knowledge
|
Basic Statistics
Descriptive and Inferential
Research Methodology
Psychological testing
|
30
|
30 minutes
IBPS Research Associate and Research Associate –Technical Exam Pattern
|
Test
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
45 min
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 min
|
English Language
|
50
|
50
|
35 min
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
20 min
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
140 minutes
IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Pattern
|
Test
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
25
|
35 min
|
English Language
|
50
|
50
|
35 min
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
20 min
|
Hindi Language
|
50
|
75
|
50 min
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
140 minutes
IBPS Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Exam Pattern
|
Test
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
90 minutes
|
Professional Knowledge
|
50
|
50
IBPS Cut off 2020
The Cut off marks will be decided by the IBPS after scrutiny of vacancies, applicants number and difficulty level of question paper. the Cut off will decide the selection of candidates for the next round to fetch recruitment.