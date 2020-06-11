IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification released: Apply Here; Know Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection, Exam Date

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of various vacancies in the IBPS Faculty for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Hindi Officer, Research Associate, IT Administrator. Analysts and others. A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive in the IBPS. Candidates who want to join the IBPS as Professor, Associate Professor, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer & Programming Assistant can now apply online to get selected for the recruitment. In this article, we have shared below the Notification details of the IBPS in-house recruitment such as important dates, post-wise vacancy, application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, and everything that you need to know.

IBPS Vacancy 2020: RRB/Clerk/PO

Eligible candidates can apply online for the IBPS Recruitment 2020 from 10th June 2020. The last date to apply online is 30th June 2020. All those candidates who apply for the recruitment need to appear for the exam. The IBPS Exam Date is 19th July 2020. The exam pattern and syllabus is different for all the posts. Check below the exam details and start your preparations now.

Note: Candidates can apply only for 1 post as every post requires different skill sets

Let's first have a look at post-wise vacancies below:

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Post-wise Vacancy

Post Code Post Name Vacancies 01 Professor 2 02 Associate Professor 2 03 Assistant Professor 4 04 Faculty Research Associate 5 05 Research Associate 5 06 Research Associate – Technical 1 07 Hindi Officer 3 08 Analyst Programmer -- Windows 2 09 Analyst Programmer – Linux 1 10 IT Administrator 1 11 Programming Assistant 3

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Let's have a look at the important dates of the IBPS Recruitment such as exam date:

Event Date Start of Online Application Process 10 June 2020 Last Date to Apply Online 30 June 2020 Exam Date 19 July 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" link

Step 3: Click on New Registration tab & Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Upload Photograph & Signature

Step 5: Fill the Application form carefully

Step 6: Pay Application Fee through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets

Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page

Application Fee: Rs 1000 for all categories

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit

Have a look at the details eligibility criteria for all the posts:

Post Age Educational Qualifications Work Experience Professor Minimum: 47 years Maximum: 55 years Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation Minimum 12 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor Associate Professor Minimum: 42 years Maximum: 50 years Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation Minimum 8 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience with at least 3 years as Associate Professor Assistant Professor Minimum: 32 years Maximum : 45 years Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation Minimum 5 years experience in Teaching/ Research or Industrial/Professional experience Faculty Research Associate Minimum: 27 years Maximum: 40 years Ph.D. degree with 55% marks in Post- graduation Research Associate Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years Post-Grad in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement with HR specialization with minimum 55% marks 1 year experience in the academic Research/Test Development Research Associate - Technical Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years M.Tech or M.E in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Electronics or Instrumentation/ M.C.A./Post Graduate in Computer Science 1 year experience In the academic Research/Teaching/Technical Officer Hindi Officer Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years Master’s degree in Hindi/English with English/Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation 1 year experience in Hindi translation in a bank/financial institution is desirable. Candidate need to type/create the translated text documents Analyst- Programmer (Windows) Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 35 years B.E./B.Tech/MCA Up to 5 years experience in developing web based computer applications with MS SQL Database in Windows & ASP.NET Analyst- Programmer (Linux) Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 35 years B.E./B.Tech /MCA Up to 5 years experience in development computer applications in Linux/Python IT Administrator Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 33 years B.E./B.Tech. degree Up to 5 years experience in IT setup (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Servers and LAN Switches, Firewall, etc.) Programming Assistant Minimum : 21 years Maximum: 30 years BSc-IT, BCA, BSc-Computer Science Minimum 2 years experience in UNIX / Linux environment

IBPS Various Posts Selection Process

Here is the detailed selection process for each post given below:

Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor

Group Exercises

Presentation Exercise

Interview

Faculty Research Associate/Research Associate/Technical

Online Exam

Item writing Exercise

Group Exercises

Interview

Hindi Officer

Online Exam

Skill test

Item Writing Exercise

Interview

Analyst Programmer -Windows/Analyst Programmer- Linux/ IT Administrator/ Programming Assistant

Online Exam

Skill test

Interview

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As mentioned above, the exam pattern of all the posts is different. However, all the exams will be held online in exam centers allotted by the IBPS. Have a look at the exam pattern of all the posts below:

IBPS Faculty Research Associate Exam Pattern

Test Syllabus Total Questions Time Aptitude English Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude 60 90 minutes Professional Knowledge Basic Statistics Descriptive and Inferential Research Methodology Psychological testing 30 30 minutes

IBPS Research Associate and Research Associate –Technical Exam Pattern

Test Total Questions Marks Time Reasoning 50 50 45 min Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 min English Language 50 50 35 min General Awareness 50 50 20 min Total 200 200 140 minutes

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Pattern

Test Total Questions Marks Time Reasoning 50 25 35 min English Language 50 50 35 min General Awareness 50 50 20 min Hindi Language 50 75 50 min Total 200 200 140 minutes

IBPS Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Exam Pattern

Test Total Questions Marks Duration Aptitude 50 50 90 minutes Professional Knowledge 50 50

IBPS Cut off 2020

The Cut off marks will be decided by the IBPS after scrutiny of vacancies, applicants number and difficulty level of question paper. the Cut off will decide the selection of candidates for the next round to fetch recruitment.