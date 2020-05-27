IBPS Vacancy 2020 for Clerk/PO/RRB: Check Expected Vacancies & Bank-wise Vacancy for IBPS Recruitment

IBPS Vacancy 2020: Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already announced the exam dates and calendar of IBPS PO 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020 and IBPS RRB 2020 on its official website ibps.in. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 is expected to release soon for the recruitment of vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. This year, IBPS is going to announce increased number of vacancies under all its recruitment drives. Here in this article, we have analysed the IBPS Clerk/PO/RRB Vacancy details of last five year and guesstimated the number of vacancies expected to be announced this year for IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB Recruitment 2020. Bank Jobs aspirants should go through the given bank vacancy 2020 along with the bank-wise vacancy details of previous year recruitment below.
IBPS Calendar 2020: Download Here
IBPS conducts bank exam every year to recruit candidates as clerks, PO/MT and SO. The selected candidates get recruited in the participating public sector banks. Earlier, IBPS released the final results and provisional allotment reserve list for IBPS Clerk 2019, IBPS PO 2019 and IBPS SO 2019 recruitments. Candidates are now eager to know IBPS Vacancy 2020 and the IBPS Notification 2020 release date. Aspirants expect an increased number of vacancies this year. However, the IBPS Clerk/PO Notification 2020 will reveal the official vacancy details. Till then go through the expected vacancy details below for each recruitment drive below.
Why IBPS or Bank Vacancy important?
The number of vacancy is the main factor behind the increased applications for bank exams. The higher the number of vacancies, the huge will be the amount of applications, which directly makes the recruitment highly competitive.
Let's now have a look at the detailed analysis of IBPS vacancies below:
Expected Vacancies for IBPS PO, Clerk & RRB
Post
Expected Number of Vacancies
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020
8000 - 10000
IBPS PO Vacancy 2020
4000 - 4500
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020
5000 - 6000
IBPS PO Vacancy 2020
As per the IBPS Calendar 2020-21, the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3 - 4 October & 10 October 2020 and the IBPS PO Mains exam will be held on 28 November 2020. The IBPS PO Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of August 2020. This year, IBPS might announce over 4000 vacancies under the IBPS PO recruitment drive. This is the guesstimated number on the basis of previous year's vacancies. Have a look:
IBPS PO Vacancy: Previous Years Trends
Year
Vacancy
2020
4500 (Tentative)
2019
4336
2018
4252
2017
3562
2016
8822
IBPS PO Vacancy 2019: Bank-wise & Category-wise
Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS PO Recruitment 2019. These bank-wise details will give you a decent idea about the expected number of vacancies to be notified by participating bank in the year 2020.
Bank Name
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
UR
Total
Allahabad Bank
75
37
135
50
203
500
Bank of India
158
58
11
89
583
899
Bank of Maharashtra
52
26
94
35
143
350
Canara Bank
75
37
135
50
203
500
Corporation Bank
22
11
40
15
62
150
Indian Bank
73
37
133
49
201
493
Oriental Bank of Commerce
48
22
79
29
122
300
UCO Bank
53
18
118
50
261
500
Union Bank of India
114
53
159
65
253
644
Total Vacancy
670
299
904
432
2031
4336
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020
The IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of October 2020. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12 - 13 December & 19 December 2020 and IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 24 January 2021. It is highly expected that the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020 will fill around 7000 to 8500 vacancies. These number of vacancies have been guesstimated on the basis of IBPS Clerk vacancies filled in last five years. Have a look:
IBPS Clerk Vacancy: Previous Years Trends
Year
Vacancy
2020
8000 - 10000 (Tentative)
2019
12075
2018
7275
2017
7883
2016
19243
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2019: State-wise
Go through the IBPS Clerk state wise Vacancy details of the year 2019-20. These details are based on the official IBPS Clerk Notification released @ibps.in. Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019:
State
Vacancies
Andaman & Nicobar Island
14
Andhra Pradesh
777
Arunachal Pradesh
11
Assam
189
Bihar
295
Chandigarh
64
Chhattisgarh
174
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
4
Daman & Diu
2
Delhi
525
Goa
67
Gujarat
600
Haryana
328
Himachal Pradesh
129
Jammu & Kashmir
63
Jharkhand
141
Karnataka
953
Kerala
349
Lakshadweep
1
Madhya Pradesh
440
Maharashtra
1257
Manipur
11
Meghalaya
7
Mizoram
9
Nagaland
11
Odisha
417
Puducherry
44
Punjab
634
Rajasthan
325
Sikkim
23
Tamil Nadu
1379
Telangana
612
Tripura
53
Uttar Pradesh
1203
Uttarakhand
117
West Bengal
847
Total
12075
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020
IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will be released soon @ibps.in for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. IBPS would conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants on 1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020. The IBPS RRB Single exam for Officers Scale II & III will be held on 13 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Mains exam for Officer Scale I will be held on 13 September 2020 and RRB Mains for Office Assistants will be held on 19 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will give out the details of RRB Vacancy 2020 for all banks and categories. Have a look at the expected RRB Vacancy and previous years' trends below:
IBPS RRB Vacancy: Previous Years Trends
Year
Office Assistant
Officer Scale I
Officer Scale II
Officer scale III
Total Vacancy
2020 (Tentative)
-
-
-
-
5000 - 6000
2019
3674
3352
1172
156
8354
2018
5249
3312
1469
160
10190
2017
8928
5123
1747
169
15337
2016
8824
5539
1980
119
16462
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2019: Post-wise
Here is the post-wise vacancy details of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 for recruitment of officers in regional rural banks. Have a look:
Post
Vacancies
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
3688
Officer Scale -I
3352
Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)
106
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) Vacancy
45
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Officer) Vacancy
11
Officer Scale-II (Law) Vacancy
18
Officer Scale-II (CA) Vacancy
24
Officer Scale-II (IT) Vacancy
75
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
893
Officer Scale - III
156
Total
8354
