IBPS Vacancy 2020 for Clerk/PO/RRB: Check Expected Vacancies & Bank-wise Vacancy for IBPS Recruitment

IBPS Vacancy 2020: Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already announced the exam dates and calendar of IBPS PO 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020 and IBPS RRB 2020 on its official website ibps.in. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 is expected to release soon for the recruitment of vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. This year, IBPS is going to announce increased number of vacancies under all its recruitment drives. Here in this article, we have analysed the IBPS Clerk/PO/RRB Vacancy details of last five year and guesstimated the number of vacancies expected to be announced this year for IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB Recruitment 2020. Bank Jobs aspirants should go through the given bank vacancy 2020 along with the bank-wise vacancy details of previous year recruitment below.

IBPS Calendar 2020: Download Here

IBPS conducts bank exam every year to recruit candidates as clerks, PO/MT and SO. The selected candidates get recruited in the participating public sector banks. Earlier, IBPS released the final results and provisional allotment reserve list for IBPS Clerk 2019, IBPS PO 2019 and IBPS SO 2019 recruitments. Candidates are now eager to know IBPS Vacancy 2020 and the IBPS Notification 2020 release date. Aspirants expect an increased number of vacancies this year. However, the IBPS Clerk/PO Notification 2020 will reveal the official vacancy details. Till then go through the expected vacancy details below for each recruitment drive below.

Why IBPS or Bank Vacancy important? The number of vacancy is the main factor behind the increased applications for bank exams. The higher the number of vacancies, the huge will be the amount of applications, which directly makes the recruitment highly competitive.

Let's now have a look at the detailed analysis of IBPS vacancies below:

Expected Vacancies for IBPS PO, Clerk & RRB

Post Expected Number of Vacancies IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020 8000 - 10000 IBPS PO Vacancy 2020 4000 - 4500 IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020 5000 - 6000

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020

As per the IBPS Calendar 2020-21, the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3 - 4 October & 10 October 2020 and the IBPS PO Mains exam will be held on 28 November 2020. The IBPS PO Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of August 2020. This year, IBPS might announce over 4000 vacancies under the IBPS PO recruitment drive. This is the guesstimated number on the basis of previous year's vacancies. Have a look:

IBPS PO Vacancy: Previous Years Trends Year Vacancy 2020 4500 (Tentative) 2019 4336 2018 4252 2017 3562 2016 8822

IBPS PO Vacancy 2019: Bank-wise & Category-wise

Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS PO Recruitment 2019. These bank-wise details will give you a decent idea about the expected number of vacancies to be notified by participating bank in the year 2020.

Bank Name SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Allahabad Bank 75 37 135 50 203 500 Bank of India 158 58 11 89 583 899 Bank of Maharashtra 52 26 94 35 143 350 Canara Bank 75 37 135 50 203 500 Corporation Bank 22 11 40 15 62 150 Indian Bank 73 37 133 49 201 493 Oriental Bank of Commerce 48 22 79 29 122 300 UCO Bank 53 18 118 50 261 500 Union Bank of India 114 53 159 65 253 644 Total Vacancy 670 299 904 432 2031 4336

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020

The IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of October 2020. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12 - 13 December & 19 December 2020 and IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 24 January 2021. It is highly expected that the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020 will fill around 7000 to 8500 vacancies. These number of vacancies have been guesstimated on the basis of IBPS Clerk vacancies filled in last five years. Have a look:

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: Previous Years Trends Year Vacancy 2020 8000 - 10000 (Tentative) 2019 12075 2018 7275 2017 7883 2016 19243

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2019: State-wise

Go through the IBPS Clerk state wise Vacancy details of the year 2019-20. These details are based on the official IBPS Clerk Notification released @ibps.in. Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019:

State Vacancies Andaman & Nicobar Island 14 Andhra Pradesh 777 Arunachal Pradesh 11 Assam 189 Bihar 295 Chandigarh 64 Chhattisgarh 174 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4 Daman & Diu 2 Delhi 525 Goa 67 Gujarat 600 Haryana 328 Himachal Pradesh 129 Jammu & Kashmir 63 Jharkhand 141 Karnataka 953 Kerala 349 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 440 Maharashtra 1257 Manipur 11 Meghalaya 7 Mizoram 9 Nagaland 11 Odisha 417 Puducherry 44 Punjab 634 Rajasthan 325 Sikkim 23 Tamil Nadu 1379 Telangana 612 Tripura 53 Uttar Pradesh 1203 Uttarakhand 117 West Bengal 847 Total 12075

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020

IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will be released soon @ibps.in for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. IBPS would conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants on 1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020. The IBPS RRB Single exam for Officers Scale II & III will be held on 13 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Mains exam for Officer Scale I will be held on 13 September 2020 and RRB Mains for Office Assistants will be held on 19 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will give out the details of RRB Vacancy 2020 for all banks and categories. Have a look at the expected RRB Vacancy and previous years' trends below:

IBPS RRB Vacancy: Previous Years Trends Year Office Assistant Officer Scale I Officer Scale II Officer scale III Total Vacancy 2020 (Tentative) - - - - 5000 - 6000 2019 3674 3352 1172 156 8354 2018 5249 3312 1469 160 10190 2017 8928 5123 1747 169 15337 2016 8824 5539 1980 119 16462

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2019: Post-wise

Here is the post-wise vacancy details of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 for recruitment of officers in regional rural banks. Have a look:

Post Vacancies Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 3688 Officer Scale -I 3352 Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) 106 Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) Vacancy 45 Officer Scale-II (Treasury Officer) Vacancy 11 Officer Scale-II (Law) Vacancy 18 Officer Scale-II (CA) Vacancy 24 Officer Scale-II (IT) Vacancy 75 Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) 893 Officer Scale - III 156 Total 8354

Watch this space for more updates on IBPS Vacancy 2020