IBPS Vacancy 2020 for Clerk/PO/RRB: Check Expected Vacancies & Bank-wise Vacancy for IBPS Recruitment

IBPS Clerk/PO/RRB Vacancy 2020: Check here expected IBPS Vacancy 2020 for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO), Clerk, RRB Officer Assistant/Officer. Check Bank-wise vacancies for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB for year 2019.

May 27, 2020 16:42 IST
IBPS Vacancy 2020: Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already announced the exam dates and calendar of IBPS PO 2020, IBPS Clerk 2020 and IBPS RRB 2020 on its official website ibps.in. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 is expected to release soon for the recruitment of vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. This year, IBPS is going to announce increased number of vacancies under all its recruitment drives. Here in this article, we have analysed the IBPS Clerk/PO/RRB Vacancy details of last five year and guesstimated the number of vacancies expected to be announced this year for IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB Recruitment 2020. Bank Jobs aspirants should go through the given bank vacancy 2020 along with the bank-wise vacancy details of previous year recruitment below.

IBPS Calendar 2020: Download Here

IBPS conducts bank exam every year to recruit candidates as clerks, PO/MT and SO. The selected candidates get recruited in the participating public sector banks. Earlier, IBPS released the final results and provisional allotment reserve list for IBPS Clerk 2019, IBPS PO 2019 and IBPS SO 2019 recruitments. Candidates are now eager to know IBPS Vacancy 2020 and the IBPS Notification 2020 release date. Aspirants expect an increased number of vacancies this year. However, the IBPS Clerk/PO Notification 2020 will reveal the official vacancy details. Till then go through the expected vacancy details below for each recruitment drive below.

Why IBPS or Bank Vacancy important?

The number of vacancy is the main factor behind the increased applications for bank exams. The higher the number of vacancies, the huge will be the amount of applications, which directly makes the recruitment highly competitive.

Let's now have a look at the detailed analysis of IBPS vacancies below:

Expected Vacancies for IBPS PO, Clerk & RRB

Post

Expected Number of Vacancies

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020

8000 - 10000

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020

4000 - 4500

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020

5000 - 6000

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020

As per the IBPS Calendar 2020-21, the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3 - 4 October & 10 October 2020 and the IBPS PO Mains exam will be held on 28 November 2020. The IBPS PO Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of August 2020. This year, IBPS might announce over 4000 vacancies under the IBPS PO recruitment drive. This is the guesstimated number on the basis of previous year's vacancies. Have a look:

IBPS PO Vacancy: Previous Years Trends

Year

Vacancy

2020

4500 (Tentative)

2019

4336

2018

4252

2017

3562

2016

8822

IBPS PO Vacancy 2019: Bank-wise & Category-wise

Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS PO Recruitment 2019. These bank-wise details will give you a decent idea about the expected number of vacancies to be notified by participating bank in the year 2020.

Bank Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Allahabad Bank

75

37

135

50

203

500

Bank of India

158

58

11

89

583

899

Bank of Maharashtra

52

26

94

35

143

350

Canara Bank

75

37

135

50

203

500

Corporation Bank

22

11

40

15

62

150

Indian Bank

73

37

133

49

201

493

Oriental Bank of Commerce

48

22

79

29

122

300

UCO Bank

53

18

118

50

261

500

Union Bank of India

114

53

159

65

253

644

Total Vacancy

670

299

904

432

2031

4336

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2020

The IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of October 2020. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12 - 13 December & 19 December 2020 and IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held on 24 January 2021. It is highly expected that the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020 will fill around 7000 to 8500 vacancies. These number of vacancies have been guesstimated on the basis of IBPS Clerk vacancies filled in last five years. Have a look:

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: Previous Years Trends

Year

Vacancy

2020

8000 - 10000 (Tentative)

2019

12075

2018

7275

2017

7883

2016

19243

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2019: State-wise

Go through the IBPS Clerk state wise Vacancy details of the year 2019-20. These details are based on the official IBPS Clerk Notification released @ibps.in. Have a look at the bank wise vacancy details of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019:

State

Vacancies

Andaman & Nicobar Island 

14

Andhra Pradesh

777

Arunachal Pradesh 

11

Assam

189

Bihar

295

Chandigarh 

64

Chhattisgarh 

174

Dadra & Nagar Haveli 

4

Daman & Diu 

2

Delhi

525

Goa

67

Gujarat 

600

Haryana 

328

Himachal Pradesh 

129

Jammu & Kashmir

63

Jharkhand 

141

Karnataka 

953

Kerala

349

Lakshadweep

1

Madhya Pradesh 

440

Maharashtra 

1257

Manipur 

11

Meghalaya 

7

Mizoram 

9

Nagaland

11

Odisha 

417

Puducherry 

44

Punjab 

634

Rajasthan 

325

Sikkim

23

Tamil Nadu 

1379

Telangana 

612

Tripura 

53

Uttar Pradesh 

1203

Uttarakhand 

117

West Bengal 

847

Total 

12075

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020

IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will be released soon @ibps.in for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants. IBPS would conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants on 1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020. The IBPS RRB Single exam for Officers Scale II & III will be held on 13 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Mains exam for Officer Scale I will be held on 13 September 2020 and RRB Mains for Office Assistants will be held on 19 September 2020. The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 will give out the details of RRB Vacancy 2020 for all banks and categories. Have a look at the expected RRB Vacancy and previous years' trends below:

IBPS RRB Vacancy: Previous Years Trends

Year

Office Assistant

Officer Scale I

Officer Scale II

Officer scale III

Total Vacancy

2020 (Tentative)

 -

-

 -

 -

5000 - 6000

2019

3674

3352

1172

156

8354

2018

5249

3312

1469

160

10190

2017

8928

5123

1747

169

15337

2016

8824

5539

1980

119

16462

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2019: Post-wise

Here is the post-wise vacancy details of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 for recruitment of officers in regional rural banks. Have a look:

Post

Vacancies

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3688

Officer Scale -I

3352

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)

106

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) Vacancy

45

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Officer) Vacancy

11

Officer Scale-II (Law) Vacancy

18

Officer Scale-II (CA) Vacancy

24

Officer Scale-II (IT) Vacancy

75

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

893

Officer Scale - III

156

Total

8354

Watch this space for more updates on IBPS Vacancy 2020

