IBPS PO Final Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in, Download Link, Merit List and Marks Details Here

IBPS SO Final Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has released the final result today for Probationary Officer Posts. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021-22 Process under CRP PO/MTs-XI can download the final result from the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility for Downloading IBPS PO Final Result 2022 will be available from 1 to 30 April 2022. The board has prepared the final result on the basis of the candidate’s performance in mains and interviews. The result of both exams has been combined and uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their provisional results followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS PO Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click here to check the combined result of mains and interview for CRP PO/MTs-XI flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your application number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. The IBPS PO Final Result 2022will be displayed. Download IBPS PO Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Final Result 2022

Provisional Allotment

The selected candidate will appear for provisional allotment across the country. A list of candidates (Statewise / UT wise in Registration Number order) provisionally allotted will be available on the IBPS website, www.ibps.in on or before 01 May 2022. The provisional allotment under CRP PO MT XI has been done based on category wise vacancies for 2022-23 for PO/MT.

Candidates should note that those who are not provisionally allotted or not in the reserve list will not be considered for any further process under CRP PO MT XI for vacancies 2022-23.

Maximum and Minimum Scores (Combined Scores in Online Mains Exam and Interview out of 100)- CRP-PO/MT-XI

Provisional Allotment

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Maximum Scores 60.38 49.87 58.04 52.58 68.76 43.00 52.57 53.04 54.09

Reserve List