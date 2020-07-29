IBPS PO 2020 Notification Soon @ibps.in: IBPS PO/MT Exam from 3 Oct, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Updates Here

IBPS PO 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon upload the IBPS PO Notification on its official website. IBPS PO 2020 Notification is expected to be released in the first week of August 2020, as per reports. Recently, IBPS has completed the online application process for Office Assistant and Officer Posts. Now, the bank will start the application process for the or the post of Probationary Officers and Management Trainee (PO/MT).

IBPS Revised Calendar 2020

IBPS Selection will done on the basis of online exams i.e. IBPS PO Prelims exam and IBPS PO Mains Exam followed by IBPS PO Interview. As per IBPS Calendar 2020, IBPS PO/MT Exam will be held on 03, 04 and 10 October 2020 while IBPS PO Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2020.

IBPS PO Recruitment will be done in various government banks of India including Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce etc.

Graduates candidates will be required to register through the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-X) on official website www.ibps.in.

Last year, IBPS has published the PO Recruitment Notification in the month of August 2019 for 4336 PO and MT Posts. IBPS online application was started on 07 August 2019 and ended on 28 August 2019. Hence, we can expect IBPS PO 2020 Notification in the month of August 2020.

IBPS PO / MT 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of IBPS PO Application - to be released

Last Date to IBPS PO Application - to be released

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) - to be released

Download IBPS PO Admit Card for Pre- Exam Training - to be released

Conduct IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training - in the month of September 2020

Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card - to be released

IBPS PO Online Preliminary Exam - 03, 04 and 10 October 2020

IBPS PO Result 2020 - October/ November 2020

Download IBPS PO Main Exam - November 2020

IBPS PO Online Main Examination – 28 November 2019

IBPS PO Mains Result - to be released

IBPS PO / MT 2020 Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee



IBPS PO / MT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:



Graduation in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

20 to 30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

IBPS PO / MT 2020 Selection Process

IBPS PO selection will be done on the basis of IBPS PO/MT Prelims exam, IBPS PO/MT Main Exam, IBPS PO/MT Interview Round and and IBPS PO Provisional Allotment.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks English Language 30 30 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 Reasoning Ability 35 35

Candidates will be given 20 minutes to complete each section. The candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

For each wrong 0.25 marks will be deducted

IBPS PO/MT Interview:

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main examination for CRP- PO/MT-IX will subsequently be called for an Interview of 100 marks, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview

IBPS PO/MT Provisional Allotment:

On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021- 22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations

How to Apply for IBPS PO / MT 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on IBPS official website on or before the last date.

IBPS PO Fee: