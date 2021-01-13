IBPS Recruitment 2021 for IT Engineer and Other Posts: Apply Online @ibps.in, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process and Other Details
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre) on ibps.in. Check educational qualification, salary, selection process, exam pattern, vacancy, application fee
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Eligible candidates who are interested for IBPS IT Recruitment required to register Online on official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. IBPS Registration Link is available from 16 January 2021 to 08 February 2021.
Candidates who successful register for IBPS 2021 shall be called for online exam which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February or March 2021.
More details on IBPS Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, salary, selection process, exam pattern, vacancy, application fee below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application and Fee - 16 January 2021
- Last Date of Online Application and Fee - 08 February 2021
- Online Examination (Tentative) - February / March 2021
- Interviews (Tentative) - March 2021
IBPS Vacancy Details
- Analyst Programmer (Windows), Post Code (01) - 1 Post
- Analyst Programmer (Frontend), Post Code (02) - 2 Posts
- IT Systems Support Engineer, Post Code (03) - 1 Post
- IT Engineer (Data Centre), Post Code (04) - 2 Posts
IBPS Salary:
|Name of the Post
|Grade
|Basic
Pay
|Total emolument at the
beginning of the scale per Month (Approx)
|Analyst Programmer (Windows)
|D
|Rs. 35,400
|Rs. 54,126.00
|Analyst Programmer (Frontend)
|D
|Rs. 35,400
|Rs. 54,126.00
|IT Systems Support Engineer
|D
|Rs. 35,400
|Rs. 54,126.00
|IT Engineer (Data Centre)
|D
|Rs. 35,400
|Rs. 54,126.00
Eligibility Criteria for IBPS IT Engineer and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Analyst Programmer- Windows - Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in Client End (HTML, CSS, JavaScript), Server End (ASP.Net, c#) and Database (MS-SQL)
- Analyst Programmer- Frontend - Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.JS, Ajax, jQuery, Bootstrap, Angular JS, UI development Framework, etc.) Client End, Server End and Database.
- IT Systems Support Engineer - Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in Desktop /Laptop (MS Windows with different features, Thin Client, Troubleshooting and maintenance), Server End (Basic System Administration of Windows Server and Linux Server) and Communication and Networking (Switches, Routers, WLAN, VLAN, VPN., Mail-Messaging., Network Security including Firewall, IDS, IPS etc.)
- IT Engineer (Data Centre)- Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience such as Management and monitoring of Data Centre performance parameters (Electrical/UPS, HVAC/PAC etc.), Day to day DC operations using tools and Preventive checks, Temp, Cooling, Safety / Security., Maintenance of DC Hygiene.,Maintaining of DC operation logs., Monitoring and alerting backup system., Installation, upgradation, configuration and maintenance of DC network equipment, servers and OS.,Troubleshooting and resolving hardware, software, and Layer 1 and 2 connectivity problems.,Experience in IT areas including IT architecture, infrastructure and Integration
Age Limit:
21 to 35 years
Other:
- His/ her integrity should not have been doubtful during his/her Service/career.
- No punishment/penalty should have been inflicted on him/her during his/her service/career.
- Cases of CBI or other law enforcement agencies should not be pending against him/her
Selection Process for IBPS IT Engineer and Other Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Test
- Skill Test
- Interview
IBPS Exam Pattern
|Name of the Test
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Handwriting Sample Display
|5 minutes
|Aptitude
|50
|50
|90 minutes (1 hour and 30 min)
|Professional Knowledge
|50
|50
|Total
|100
|100
The mode of the exam is English. 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer
Exam Centre
|Centre Code
|Centre Name
|01
|Hyderabad
|02
|Guwahati
|03
|Patna
|04
|Chandigarh
|05
|Raipur
|06
|New Delhi
|07
|Ahmedabad
|08
|Jammu
|09
|Ranchi
|10
|Bengaluru
|11
|Thiruvananthapuram
|12
|Bhopal
|13
|Mumbai
|14
|Bhubaneshwar
|15
|Jaipur
|16
|Chennai
|17
|Lucknow
|18
|Kolkata
IBPS Skill Test
- For Analyst Programmer - There will 2 questions to be completed in 45 minutes
- For IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre) - There will 5 questions to be completed in 45 minutes
How to Apply for IBPS IT Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online only from 16 January to 08 February 2021 on IBPS official website (ibps.in).
Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (only Online payment):
Rs. 1000/- for all candidates
IBPS Recruitment Notification Download PDF