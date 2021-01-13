IBPS Recruitment 2021 for IT Engineer and Other Posts: Apply Online @ibps.in, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process and Other Details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre) on ibps.in. Check educational qualification, salary, selection process, exam pattern, vacancy, application fee

Created On: Jan 13, 2021 12:48 IST
Modified On: Jan 13, 2021 12:48 IST
IBPS Recruitment 2021
IBPS Recruitment 2021

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Eligible candidates who are interested for IBPS IT Recruitment required to register Online on official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. IBPS Registration Link is available from 16 January 2021 to 08 February 2021.

Candidates who successful register for IBPS 2021 shall be called for online exam which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February or March 2021.

More details on IBPS Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, salary, selection process, exam pattern, vacancy, application fee below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application and Fee - 16 January 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application and Fee - 08 February 2021
  • Online Examination (Tentative) - February / March 2021
  • Interviews (Tentative) - March 2021

IBPS Vacancy Details

  • Analyst Programmer (Windows), Post Code (01) - 1 Post
  • Analyst Programmer (Frontend), Post Code (02) - 2 Posts
  • IT Systems Support Engineer, Post Code (03) - 1 Post
  • IT Engineer (Data Centre), Post Code (04) - 2 Posts

IBPS Salary:

Name of the Post Grade Basic
Pay		 Total emolument at the
beginning of the scale per Month  (Approx)
Analyst Programmer (Windows) D Rs. 35,400  Rs. 54,126.00
Analyst Programmer (Frontend) D Rs. 35,400  Rs. 54,126.00
IT Systems Support Engineer D Rs. 35,400  Rs. 54,126.00
IT Engineer (Data Centre) D Rs. 35,400  Rs. 54,126.00

 

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS IT Engineer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Analyst Programmer- Windows - Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in Client End (HTML, CSS, JavaScript), Server End (ASP.Net, c#) and Database (MS-SQL)
  • Analyst Programmer- Frontend - Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.JS, Ajax, jQuery, Bootstrap, Angular JS, UI development Framework, etc.) Client End, Server End and Database.
  • IT Systems Support Engineer - Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience in Desktop /Laptop (MS Windows with different features, Thin Client, Troubleshooting and maintenance), Server End (Basic System Administration of Windows Server and Linux Server) and Communication and Networking (Switches, Routers, WLAN, VLAN, VPN., Mail-Messaging., Network Security including Firewall, IDS, IPS etc.)
  • IT Engineer (Data Centre)- Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University with minimum 5 years’ Overall Experience such as Management and monitoring of Data Centre performance parameters (Electrical/UPS, HVAC/PAC etc.), Day to day DC operations using tools and Preventive checks, Temp, Cooling, Safety / Security., Maintenance of DC Hygiene.,Maintaining of DC operation logs., Monitoring and alerting backup system., Installation, upgradation, configuration and maintenance of DC network equipment, servers and OS.,Troubleshooting and resolving hardware, software, and Layer 1 and 2 connectivity problems.,Experience in IT areas including IT architecture, infrastructure and Integration

Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

Other:

  • His/ her integrity should not have been doubtful during his/her Service/career.
  • No punishment/penalty should have been inflicted on him/her during his/her service/career.
  • Cases of CBI or other law enforcement agencies should not be pending against him/her

Selection Process for  IBPS IT Engineer and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Online Test
  2. Skill Test
  3. Interview

IBPS Exam Pattern

Name of the Test No. of Questions Marks Time
Handwriting Sample Display     5 minutes
Aptitude 50 50 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 min)
Professional Knowledge 50 50
Total 100 100

The mode of the exam is English. 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

Exam Centre

Centre Code Centre Name
01 Hyderabad
02 Guwahati
03 Patna
04 Chandigarh
05 Raipur
06 New Delhi
07 Ahmedabad
08 Jammu
09 Ranchi
10 Bengaluru
11 Thiruvananthapuram
12 Bhopal
13 Mumbai
14 Bhubaneshwar
15 Jaipur
16 Chennai
17 Lucknow
18 Kolkata

IBPS Skill Test

  • For Analyst Programmer - There will 2 questions to be completed in 45 minutes
  • For IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre) - There will 5 questions to be completed in 45 minutes

How to Apply for IBPS IT Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online only from 16 January to 08 February 2021 on IBPS official website (ibps.in).

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (only Online payment):

Rs. 1000/- for all candidates

IBPS Recruitment Notification Download PDF

 

FAQ

What is the selection process for IBPS Recruitment 2021 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Test, Skill Test and Interview

What is IBPS IT Recruitment Application Fee ?

Rs. 1000/- for all candidates

How to Apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online only from 16 January to 08 February 2021 on IBPS official website (ibps.in).
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next