IBPS RRB 2021 PO/Clerk Recruitment Notification Expected in June @ibps.in: Prelims Exam from 1 August for Office Assistant and Officer Posts

IBPS RRB 2021 Notifiication:Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the notification for the post of Officers Scale-I (PO) and Office Assistant - Multipurpose (Clerk) and Officers Scale II & III in the first or second week of June on its official website - ibps.in. However, there is no official update regarding the IBPS RRB Notification Date. As per IBPS Trends, the notifications for IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment and IBPS RRB PO Recruitment releases before 2 months of the exam and application window remains active for one month.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2021 for PO and Clerk Posts is scheduled to be held on 01 August, 07 August, 08 August, 14 August and 21 August 2021 in online mode. Those who qualify in the prelims will called for mains. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be held on 25 September while IBPS RRB Clerk Mains on 03 October 2021. The selection Officer 2 and 3 Posts will be done through Single Examination which is scheduled on 25 September 2021.

IBPS Clerk/PO Recruitment will be done through "Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs X)" in various Rural Bank across India such as Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc. The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Last year, a total of 9638 vacancies were notified by the bank and the online application process for was started in the first week of July.

Candidates seeking to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate from a recognzied university. More details on IBPS RRB 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, selection process, application process given below on the basis of previous recruitment..

IBPS RRB 2021 Important Dates

Event Date IBPS RRB 2021 Notification Date June 2021 Starting Date of IBPS RRB 2021 Registration Expected in June 2021 Last Date of IBPS RRB 2021 Registration Expected in June/July 2021 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date and IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Date 2021 01 August to 21 August 2021 IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021 Date In the month of July 2021 IBPS RRB PET Date 2021 To be released IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam Date 2021 25 September 2021 IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card Date 2021 Expected in first week of September 2021 IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 25 September 2021 IBPS RRB PO Clerk Exam Date 03 October 2021

BPS RRB 2021 Vacancy Details:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer (Manager) Officer Scale-II (Information Technology Officer) Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant) Officer Scale-II (Law Officer) Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) Officer Scale-III

IBPS RRB 2021 PO Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)

Information Technology Officer - Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of of India.

Law Officer - Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Treasury Manager - Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

Marketing Officer - MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

Agricultural Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Experience:

Office Assistant - No Experience Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - No Experience Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)- Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)Information Technology Officer - 1-year in the relevant field Chartered Accountant -1year (in the relevant field). Law Officer - Two years as an advocate or should have workedas Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a periodofnot less than two years. Treasury Manager - 1-year in the relevant field Marketing Officer - 1-year in the relevant field Agricultural Officer - Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution. CA - One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

IBPS RRB Age Limit:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB 2021 Selection Process for PO and Clerk Posts

IBPS RRB Clerk Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of:

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Provisional Allotment

IBPS RRB PO Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of:

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview Round Provisional Allotment

IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of single level exam followed by interview.

IBPS Clerk Pre Exam Pattern and IBPS PO Pre Exam Pattern:

The exam will have objective type questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 40 Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

The duration of the test is 45 minutes.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 50 Computer Knowledge 40 20 General Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 40 Numerical Ability 40 50 Total 200 200

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 50 Computer Knowledge 40 20 General Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 Total 200 200

The duration of IBBS RRB Mains Exam is 2 hours

IBPS Officer 2 General Banking Officer Exam Pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 50 Computer Knowledge 40 20 Financial Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Total 200 200

IBPS Officer 2 Specialist Cardre Exam Pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 40 Professional Knowledge 40 40 Financial Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 20 Computer Knowledge 40 20 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Total 240 200

IBPS Officer 3 Exam Pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning 40 50 Computer Knowledge 40 20 Financial Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Total 200 200

The duration of the test will be 2 hours and the exam will be conducted in English/Hindi Language

IBPS RRB Admit Card

IBPS will release the admit card for all the levels i.e. prelims and mains on official website. Candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card and IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card using their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB PO Interview 2021 (for Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3):

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP- RRB- IX will subsequently be called for an Interview to be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment:

On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB 2021 Recruitment for PO and Clerk Jobs ?

Candidates can register for the posts through official website on or before the last date by following steps:

1.Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s authorised website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs” and then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT

(Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

2.Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number

and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They

can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

3.Candidates are required to upload their Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration

4.Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission.

5.For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection. The option once exercised will be irrevocable

IBPS RRB 2020 Fee:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates - Rs. 175

Others - Rs. 850

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs. 175

Others - Rs. 850

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking,

IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen