IBPS RRB 2023: Last Date To Apply Online For 8612 PO/Clerk Vacancies, Check Application Process

IBPS RRB Last Date to Apply Online 2023: The last date to apply for 8612 vacancies for PO/Clerk under IBPS RRB Notification 2023. Check the application process here.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: If you have not applied yet for the IBPS Clerk PO posts then today i.e. June 21, 2023, is the last date to apply for the major recruitment drive. Earlier IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) commenced the online application process for the IBPS Clerk PO Recruitment drive under which a total of 8612 vacancies are to be filled. You can apply online today for these posts through the official website-www.ibps.in.

If you are a bank jobs aspirant and have not applied yet for this major recruitment drive for 8612 vacancies, you can apply today after following the simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Last Date to Apply 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Step 3: Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Step 4: After registration, upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the ONLINE mode only

It is noted that approx. 8600 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I/PO (Assistant Manager) Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) under advertisement number CRP RRB –XII for Regional Rural Banks situated across the country.

Selection for these posts will be done through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XII)under which the RRB Clerk/PO exam will be conducted on 05, 06, 12, 13 and 19 August 2023. According to the exam released, IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 Overview Name of the Bank IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) Notification Name CRP RRB –XII Exam Name IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 IBPS PO Exam 2023 IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam 2023 Name of the Post Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Number of Vacancies Around 8000 IBPS RRB 2023 Registration Dates 01 to 21 June 2023 Exam Mode Online Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Clerk: Graduation from any recognised University.

PO Qualification(Assistant Manager): Graduation from any recognised University.

Officer Scale 2 General Banking Officer (Manager): Graduation with 50% marks

in aggregate.

You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.