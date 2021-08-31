IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2021 Released along with Prelims Marking Scheme Notice, Details Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2021 along with Officer Scale I Prelims Marking Scheme notice on its website. According to the notice, the mains exam is expected to be held on 25 September 2021 and the admit card of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded in due course of time.

All provisionally shortlisted candidates for the mains exam are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official website for details and updates. All candidates are required to bring prelims and mains call letters along with required documents on the day of the exam. The candidates are required to carry all documents as prescribed in the advertisement or a call letter shall be produced without any exception at the time of the online mains exam.

The board had conducted the Officer Scale I Prelims Exam on 1 & 7 August 2021. The scorecards for the same have been uploaded on 30 August 2021. The score of the online prelims exam has been acquired adding total marks obtained in Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude and subtracting it from wrong answer penalty marks. The final score is rounded off to up to 2 digits after the decimal point.

Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2021 Notice

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 5371 vacancies of CRP-RRB X Officer Scale I. Those who have yet not downloaded IBPS PO Score Card (Group A Officer Scale 1) Prelims can download directly by clicking on the above link. The scorecards will be available till 25 September 2021.

