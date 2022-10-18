IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 Released @ibps.in: Download Officer 1 Link Here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released IBPS RRB PO Mains Result on ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link below.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnal (IBPS) has activated the link of the result of the online mains exam for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) on ibps.in. The link will be activated by late evening today. Those who attended the exam on 01 October 2022 can download PO Mains Result by clicking on the result link.

Students are also provided with IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link in this article below. The candidates should log in to their accounts in order to check the result. The bank will also upload the individual marks of the exam on its website in due course of time.

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the offical website ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Officers Scale-I1’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password on the provided space

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Result 2022

Other than this, the bank has also announced the result of a single exam held for Officer Scale 2 and 3 on its website. The candidates can check the IBPS RRB Officer Result 2022 through the links given below:

IBPS RRB Officer 2 Result

IBPS RRB Officer 3 Result

IBPS RRB PO Interview 2022

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now be called for an interview round. The details regarding the interview will be available shortly. The candidates should follow the website on regular basis for latest updates.