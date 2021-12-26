IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December Shift 1): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 in two shifts. The IBPS SO 2021 Exam will fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks that include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 (All Shifts) was ‘Moderate‘.
IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date
|
26th December 2021
|
IBPS SO Prelims Result
|
January 2022
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date
|
30th January 2022
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern
The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. There will be a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.
NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).
For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|General Awareness (with special
reference to Banking Industry)
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (26th December 2021 – All Shifts)
IBPS SO Prelims 2021 exam on 26th December 2021 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was ‘Moderate' and they were able to make 88 to 97 good attempts (Shift 1), 96 to 111 good attempts (Shift 2).
IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis (26th December 2021) - Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Sections
|
No. of MCQs
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
50
|
33-37
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
29-35
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
34-39
|
Moderate
|
Total (100 Marks)
|
150
|
96-111
|
Moderate
For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer
|
Sections
|
No. of MCQs
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
50
|
23-26
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
32-35
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Ability
|
50
|
33-36
|
Moderate
|
Total (100 Marks)
|
150
|
88-97
|
Moderate
IBPS SO Prelims 2021 (26th December 2021 – All Shifts): Section-wise exam review and questions asked
General Awareness
Section Difficulty: Moderate
Questions from December 2021 current affairs, Air India Privatization, and CPI.
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension (2 RC set in shift 1 on a report on Indonesia and Immunity; 2 RC set in shift 2 based on American Exchange Commission, Archaeologists in Iraq)
|
18-20
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Cloze Test (Artificial Intelligence)
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Phrase Replacement
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Word Swap
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Fillers
|
5
|
Easy
|
Para Jumble
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Match the following
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Vocabulary
|
3
|
Easy
|
Starter
|
2
|
Easy
|
Connectors
|
2
|
Easy
|
Total
|
50
|
Easy
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Floor, age, designation, schedule, variable-based)
|
20-25
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Assumption
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Inequality
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Coding-Decoding
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Blood Relation
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Direction Sense
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Odd One Out
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Alphabetical Series
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Number Series
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Quantitative Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Arithmetic
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation (Pie, Line, Tabular-based DI)
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Inequality
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Caselet DI (Mensuration-based)
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Quantity Compassion
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Years Cutoff (Category-wise, Section-wise, Post-wise)