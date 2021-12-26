Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

Get Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review of the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims that was held on 26th December 2021.

Created On: Dec 26, 2021 19:28 IST
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December Shift 1): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 in two shifts. The IBPS SO 2021 Exam will fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks that include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 (All Shifts) was ‘Moderate‘.

Important Dates

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result

January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. There will be a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only. 

NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness (with special
reference to Banking Industry)		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (26th December 2021 – All Shifts)

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 exam on 26th December 2021 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was ‘Moderate' and they were able to make 88 to 97 good attempts (Shift 1), 96 to 111 good attempts (Shift 2).

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis (26th December 2021) - Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Sections

No. of MCQs

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

50

33-37

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

50

29-35

Moderate

General Awareness

50

34-39

Moderate

Total (100 Marks)

150

96-111

Moderate

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Sections

No. of MCQs

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

50

23-26

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

50

32-35

Moderate

Quantitative Ability

50

33-36

Moderate

Total (100 Marks)

150

88-97

Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 (26th December 2021 – All Shifts): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

General Awareness

Section Difficulty: Moderate

Questions from December 2021 current affairs, Air India Privatization, and CPI.

English Language

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension (2 RC set in shift 1 on a report on Indonesia and Immunity; 2 RC set in shift 2 based on American Exchange Commission, Archaeologists in Iraq)

18-20

Easy-Moderate

Cloze Test (Artificial Intelligence)

5

Easy-Moderate

Phrase Replacement

5

Easy-Moderate

Word Swap

5

Easy-Moderate

Error Detection

5

Easy

Fillers

5

Easy

Para Jumble

5

Easy-Moderate

Match the following

4

Easy-Moderate

Vocabulary

3

Easy

Starter

2

Easy

Connectors

2

Easy

Total

50

Easy

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Floor, age, designation, schedule, variable-based)

20-25

Moderate

Machine Input

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Data Sufficiency

3-5

Moderate

Syllogism

4-5

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

4

Moderate

Assumption

4

Moderate

Inequality

3-5

Moderate

Coding-Decoding

3-5

Moderate

Blood Relation

3-4

Moderate

Direction Sense

3

Moderate

Odd One Out

1

Moderate

Alphabetical Series

1

Moderate

Number Series

1

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

Quantitative Ability

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Arithmetic

20

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Pie, Line, Tabular-based DI)

15

Moderate

Inequality

6

Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy-Moderate

Caselet DI (Mensuration-based)

5

Moderate

Quantity Compassion

3

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

 

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam on 26th December?

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Overall Difficulty Level Of The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam On 26th December 2021 Was ‘Moderate‘ With 88 to 97 Good Attempts.

Q2 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in English Language in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam on 26th December?

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The overall difficulty level of questions was Moderate with 23 to 26 good attempts in English Language.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Reasoning Ability in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam on 26th December?

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The overall difficulty level of questions was Moderate with 32 to 35 good attempts in Reasoning Ability.

Q4 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Quantitative Ability in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam on 26th December?

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The overall difficulty level of questions was Moderate with 33 to 36 good attempts in Reasoning Ability.

Q5 What is the next stage after IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam?

IBPS SO 2021 Selection Process Will Be Carried Out In Two Phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations. Candidates who will qualify in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO 2021 Online Main Examination that will be held on 30th January 2021.

