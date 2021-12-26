IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

Get Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review of the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims that was held on 26 th December 2021.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (26th December Shift 1): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 in two shifts. The IBPS SO 2021 Exam will fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks that include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 (All Shifts) was ‘Moderate‘.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. There will be a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes General Awareness (with special

reference to Banking Industry) 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (26th December 2021 – All Shifts)

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 exam on 26th December 2021 (Shift 1): Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was ‘Moderate' and they were able to make 88 to 97 good attempts (Shift 1), 96 to 111 good attempts (Shift 2).

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis (26th December 2021) - Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Sections No. of MCQs Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 50 33-37 Moderate Reasoning Ability 50 29-35 Moderate General Awareness 50 34-39 Moderate Total (100 Marks) 150 96-111 Moderate

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Sections No. of MCQs Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 50 23-26 Moderate Reasoning Ability 50 32-35 Moderate Quantitative Ability 50 33-36 Moderate Total (100 Marks) 150 88-97 Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 (26th December 2021 – All Shifts): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

General Awareness

Section Difficulty: Moderate

Questions from December 2021 current affairs, Air India Privatization, and CPI.

English Language

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (2 RC set in shift 1 on a report on Indonesia and Immunity; 2 RC set in shift 2 based on American Exchange Commission, Archaeologists in Iraq) 18-20 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test (Artificial Intelligence) 5 Easy-Moderate Phrase Replacement 5 Easy-Moderate Word Swap 5 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy Fillers 5 Easy Para Jumble 5 Easy-Moderate Match the following 4 Easy-Moderate Vocabulary 3 Easy Starter 2 Easy Connectors 2 Easy Total 50 Easy

Reasoning Ability

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Floor, age, designation, schedule, variable-based) 20-25 Moderate Machine Input 4-5 Easy-Moderate Data Sufficiency 3-5 Moderate Syllogism 4-5 Moderate Logical Reasoning 4 Moderate Assumption 4 Moderate Inequality 3-5 Moderate Coding-Decoding 3-5 Moderate Blood Relation 3-4 Moderate Direction Sense 3 Moderate Odd One Out 1 Moderate Alphabetical Series 1 Moderate Number Series 1 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Quantitative Ability

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Arithmetic 20 Moderate Data Interpretation (Pie, Line, Tabular-based DI) 15 Moderate Inequality 6 Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy-Moderate Caselet DI (Mensuration-based) 5 Moderate Quantity Compassion 3 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

