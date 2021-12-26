IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Years Cutoff (Category-wise, Section-wise, Post-wise)

Check IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off marks along with Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off for IBPS SO Prelims & Mains exam.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 (today). The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. The IBPS SO 2021 Mains will be on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off and IBPS SO Prelims & Mains exam Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off (Category-wise, Section-wise, Post-wise). The official IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021. The IBPS will be releasing the results for online Prelims in January 2022.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. There will be a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS SO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks will be updated after the successful completion of the Prelims exam on 26th December 2021.

The official IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021. The IBPS will be releasing the results for online Prelims in January 2022.

Candidates have to qualify in each section by securing minimum cut-off (sectional cut-off) marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

How is cutoff calculated in the IBPS SO? The IBPS SO cut-off marks are calculated depending on the number of vacancies available, number of students appearing for the exam, number of students qualifying for the exams, and the overall difficulty level of the exams.

IBPS SO Cut Off: Previous Years 2020 & 2019

IBPS SO Cutoff 2020 – Prelims (Category-wise, Section-wise & Post-wise)

Posts/Category/Section Rajbhasha Adhikari

Law Officer SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General English Language 3.50 6.00 4.75 7.50 Reasoning Ability 1.25 5.00 3.00 7.50 General Awareness (with Special

Reference to Banking Industry) 3.75 7.00 5.50 8.50

Posts/Category/Section HR/Personnel Officer Agriculture Field Officer Marketing Officer IT Officer SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General English Language 6.00 8.75 2.75 5.25 6.00 8.75 6.00 8.75 Reasoning Ability 5.00 9.00 2.50 5.50 5.00 9.00 5.00 9.00 Quantitative Aptitude 7.00 11.00 5.75 9.75 7.00 11.00 7.00 11.00

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 – Prelims (Category-wise)

Category IBPS SO Prelims Cut-off General 81.50 OBC 79.50 SC 73.25 ST 64.50 OC 71.25 VI 57.38 HI 28.13 ID 45.38

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 (Prelims) - Section-wise

Section SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General English Language 6.75 9.50 Reasoning Ability 8.75 13.50 General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude 7.50 11.50

What Next? IBPS SO Mains 2021

Candidates who will qualify in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO 2021 Online Main Examination that will be held on 30th January 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Online Mains exam for the IBPS SO 2021 will be called for the Interview round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT.

Final Score: The combined final score of candidates will be derived on the basis of total scores attained in the online Mains and Interview in the IBPS SO 2021.