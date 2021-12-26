Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Years Cutoff (Category-wise, Section-wise, Post-wise)

Check IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off marks along with Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off for IBPS SO Prelims & Mains exam.

Created On: Dec 26, 2021 12:04 IST
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Years Cutoff
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Years Cutoff

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam on 26th December 2021 (today). The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. The IBPS SO 2021 Mains will be on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off and IBPS SO Prelims & Mains exam Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off (Category-wise, Section-wise, Post-wise). The official IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021. The IBPS will be releasing the results for online Prelims in January 2022.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result

January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. There will be a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only. 

NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness (with special
reference to Banking Industry)		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks will be updated after the successful completion of the Prelims exam on 26th December 2021.

The official IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021. The IBPS will be releasing the results for online Prelims in January 2022.

Candidates have to qualify in each section by securing minimum cut-off (sectional cut-off) marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

How is cutoff calculated in the IBPS SO?

The IBPS SO cut-off marks are calculated depending on the number of vacancies available, number of students appearing for the exam, number of students qualifying for the exams, and the overall difficulty level of the exams.

IBPS SO Cut Off: Previous Years 2020 & 2019

IBPS SO Cutoff 2020 – Prelims (Category-wise, Section-wise & Post-wise)

Posts/Category/Section

Rajbhasha Adhikari

 Law Officer

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

English Language

3.50

 6.00 4.75 7.50
Reasoning Ability

1.25

 5.00 3.00 7.50
General Awareness (with Special
Reference to Banking Industry)		 3.75 7.00 5.50 8.50

 

Posts/Category/Section HR/Personnel Officer Agriculture Field Officer Marketing Officer IT Officer 

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General
English Language 6.00 8.75 2.75 5.25 6.00 8.75 6.00 8.75
Reasoning Ability 5.00 9.00 2.50 5.50 5.00 9.00 5.00 9.00
Quantitative Aptitude 7.00 11.00 5.75

9.75

 7.00 11.00

7.00

 11.00

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 – Prelims (Category-wise)

Category IBPS SO Prelims Cut-off
General 81.50
OBC 79.50
SC 73.25
ST 64.50
OC 71.25
VI 57.38
HI 28.13
ID 45.38

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 (Prelims) - Section-wise

Section SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General
English Language 6.75 9.50
Reasoning Ability 8.75 13.50
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude 7.50 11.50

What Next? IBPS SO Mains 2021

Candidates who will qualify in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO 2021 Online Main Examination that will be held on 30th January 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Online Mains exam for the IBPS SO 2021 will be called for the Interview round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT.

Final Score: The combined final score of candidates will be derived on the basis of total scores attained in the online Mains and Interview in the IBPS SO 2021.

FAQ

Q1. What is the expected cut-off for IBPS SO Prelims 2021?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks will be updated after the successful completion of the Prelims exam on 26th December 2021.

Q2. Is there a sectional cut-off for IBPS SO 2021?

Yes. Candidates have to qualify in each section by securing minimum cut-off (sectional cut-off) marks to be decided by IBPS.

Q3. When IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cutoff will be released?

The official IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021.

Q4. When IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result will be declared?

The IBPS will be releasing the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims results in January 2022.

Q5. What factors decide the cut-off marks for IBPS Clerk 2021?

The IBPS SO cut-off marks are calculated depending on the number of vacancies available, number of students appearing for the exam, number of students qualifying the exams, and the overall difficulty level of the exams.

