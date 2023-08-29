IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Sample Format, Dimensions, Thumb Impression

IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Get here insights for handwritten declaration and thumb impression rules for IBPS SO officer assistant IBPS SO officer recruitment 2023

IBPS SO Hand Written Declaration 2023: The IBPS SO notification, which has a total of 1402 vacancies was announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. IBPS SO also requires applicants to complete a handwritten declaration, which they must do carefully and precisely. Candidates might have concerns about how to properly write a handwritten declaration for the IBPS SO 2023 application form. The IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023 must be uploaded in the correct size and format. The size and format of the IBPS SO Handwritten declaration are shown below. The IBPS SO handwritten declaration that has been uploaded must adhere to the notification requirements in terms of structure and size.

IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023

The IBPS SO handwritten declaration should be written by the candidates and in English only. If the IBPS SO Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Important Updates

IBPS Specialist Officer Notification 2023 - Important Updates Events Dates IBPS SO Notification 2023 Notification Release Date 1st August 2023 IBPS SO Online Application Start Date 1st August 2023 IBPS SO Online Application End Date 21st August 2023 Prelims Call Letter December 2023 Prelims Exam December 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Prelims Result January 2024 Mains Call Letter January 2024 Mains Exam January 28, 2024 Mains Result February 2024 Interview Call Letter February / March 2024 Interview February / March 2024 Provisional Allotment April 2024

IBPS SO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only and not be in capital letters

In case the candidates who are not able to write can have the declaration text typed and put their left-hand thumb impression.

The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows –

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

The IBPS SO declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the IBPS SO handwritten declaration then IBPS may cancel their appointment or candidature.

IBPS SO Left Hand Thumb Impression: Important Guidelines

IBPS SO Left hand Thumb Impression 2023: Here we have compiled the important points that students should keep in mind while uploading the Left Hand Thumb Impression for IBPS SO 2023

The candidate should put his left-hand thumb impression on white paper with blue or black ink only.

If the left thumb is not available then the candidate is allowed to use right hand thumb impression

If the candidate does not have any thumb then the impression of one of the fingers starting from the forefinger should be taken.

In case there is no finger in the left hand then the candidate can use the finger of the right hand starting from the forefinger.

If the candidate does not have any finger in the hand then the impression of the left toe can be taken.

In all the cases where left hand thumb impression is not used the candidate should specify which of the fingers or toes they have used.

The file size of the left hand thumb impression should be between 20 Kb and 50 Kb.

The dimension should be between 240⨯ 240 pixels

