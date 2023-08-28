IBPS SO Eligibility 2023: Specialist Officer Age Limit, Qualification

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria: IBPS has released the notification for 1402 IBPS SO posts. Get insights on Age Relaxations, Educational Qualifications as required for applying for the posts

IBPS SO Eligibility 2023: The candidates who are willing to join the banks as specialist officers must read the IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria before applying for the examination. It is important to check the age and qualification requirements for IBPS SO. We discussed the IBPS SO 2023 Age Limit and Educational Requirements in detail in this article.

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2023 for I.T. Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I) posts along with the official notification. Here, we have provided an overview of IBPS SO 2023.

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview Organization Name Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancies 1402 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Education Qualification Graduation or Post Graduation in a specific stream depending on the post Selection Process Prelims, Mains & Interview Age Limit 20 – 30 years Official Website ibps.in

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2023

The Eligibility Criteria of the candidates for any exams mainly cover Nationality, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Experience, etc. Below we have provided detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria for IBPS SO I.T. Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I)

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria: Nationality

To be eligible for the post of IBPSC RRB 2023 a candidate must be either:

a Citizen of India or

a subject of Nepal or

a subject of Bhutan or

a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

As per the Notification released for IBPS SO the criteria for age for all posts is between 20 and 30 years, i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.11.1992 and not later than 01.11.2002 (both dates inclusive). The ages given are applicable to those belonging to the General and EWS categories. Age relaxations will be given to candidates belonging to reserved as per government norms.

The upper age limit relaxations given to reserved categories are discussed below:

Sr. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer) 3 years 3 Persons With Benchmark Disability 10 years 4 Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment, subject to ceiling as per Government guidelines 5 Years 5 Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification and Experience

The candidates should have the required educational qualification and experience on or before November 21, 2022. The requirements of each post are discussed below.

IBPS SO I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

a) 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer

Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

IBPS SO Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture

IBPS SO Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level

OR

Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

IBPS SO Law Officer (Scale I)

A Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

IBPS SO HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.*

IBPS SO Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

IBPS SO Guidelines for EWS Candidates

Below we have listed the guidelines issued by the recruitment body for EWS candidates

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes and whose family has a gross annual income below Rs.8.00 lakh (Rupees eight lakh only) are to be identified as EWSs for benefit of reservation. The income shall include income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc. and it will be income for the financial year prior to the year of application.

Also, persons whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets shall be excluded

from being identified as EWSs, irrespective of the family income

5 acres of Agricultural Land and above

Residential flat of 1000 sq. ft. and above

Residential plots of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities

Residential plots of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

The property held by a “Family” in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test to determine EWS status. The benefit of reservation under EWS can be availed upon production of an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a Competent Authority. The Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the Authorities as notified by the Government of India in the prescribed format shall only be accepted as proof of the candidate's claim as belonging to EWS. The candidates shortlisted for document verification/interview shall be required to bring the requisite certificate as specified by the Government of India at the time of appearing for the process of document verification/interview. The term “Family” for this purpose will include the person who seeks the benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his/her spouse and children below the age of 18 years. The instructions issued by the Government of India in this regard from time to time shall be adhered to:

Disclaimer: EWS Vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of the Government of India and the outcome of any litigation. These guidelines are subject to change in terms of GOI guidelines/ clarifications, if any, from time to time.

