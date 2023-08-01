IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification to recruit eligible aspirants as a specialist officer of IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, Rajbhasha Adhikari and HR in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS SO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.
Along with the IBPS SO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS SO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS SO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS specialist officer syllabus for adequate preparation.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS SO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS SO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
IBPS SO Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
IBPS SO Syllabus 2023
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Specialist Officer
|
Vacancies
|
1402
|
Category
|
IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims-125
Mains-60
Interview-100
|
Duration
|
Prelims- 120 minutes
Mains- 45 minutes/60 minutes for Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
IBPS SO Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the IBPS SO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS SO Syllabus below:
|
IBPS SO Syllabus PDF
IBPS SO 2023 Syllabus
The IBPS SO Syllabus is divided into prelims and mains examination, Check the detailed syllabus of Prelims and Mains Examination
IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023
The IBPS SO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special
Reference to Banking Industry and IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is again divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude
Check the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus for the prelims exam shared below.
|
IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Para jumbles
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Sentence Completion
Multiple Meaning
Paragraph Completion
Grammar
Word Association
Error Spotting
Sentence Improvement, etc
|
Reasoning
|
Data Sufficiency
Alphanumeric Series
Coded Inequalities
Puzzles
Directions
Tabulation
Logical Reasoning
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Order
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Input-Output, etc
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Current Affairs
Financial Awareness
Banking Awareness
General Knowledge
Banking Terminologies Knowledge
Static Awareness
Principles of Insurance, etc
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simplification/ Approximation
Percentage
Number Systems
Profit and Loss
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Time and Work
Speed, Time and Distance
Mixtures and Alligations
Data Interpretation
Sequence and Series
Ratio and Proportion
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
Surds and Indices, etc
IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023
The IBPS SO Mains syllabus consists of subjects for which students have applied. A broad overview of the syllabus is provided below based on the reviews received from students and experts. Check the table below
|
IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023
|
Specialisation
|
Topics
|
IT Officer
|
Data Structures
Data Communication and Networking
Computer Organization
Embedded Systems and Microprocessors
Object Oriented Programming
Database Management Systems
Operating Systems
Software Engineering, etc.
|
Law Officer
|
Banking Regulations
Consumer Protection Act
Laws and Actions with the direct link to Banking Sector
Debt Recovery Tribunals Act
Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act
Compliance and Legal Aspects
Banking Ombudsman
Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange
Bankers Book Evidence Act
Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act
Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector
Banking Ombudsman Scheme, etc
|
Agriculture Field Officer
|
Basics of Crop Production and Horticulture
Agroforestry
Animal Husbandry
Soil Resources
Government Schemes related to Agriculture
Ecology
Agronomy and Irrigation
Seed Science
Horticulture
Agricultural Economics and Practices, etc.
|
HR/Personnel Officer
|
Human Resource Development
Industrial Relations
Performance Management and Appraisal
Training and Development
Grievance and Conflict Management
Performance Management and Appraisals
Recruitment and Selection
Rewards and Recognition
Business policy and strategic analysis
Transnational Analysis, etc.
|
Marketing Officer
|
Basics of Marketing Management
Retail Business
Advertising, Public Relations and Sales
Market Segmentation
Product Life Cycle
Corporate Social Responsibility
Market Research and Forecasting
Service Marketing
Business Ethics
Marketing Strategies
Brand Management, etc.
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Grammar
Error Correction
Fill in The Banks
Reading Comprehension
Letter Writing
Essay Writing
Weightage of IBPS SO Syllabus 2023
Below we have listed the weightage of subjects for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023
- The IBPS SO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 125 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
- The IBPS SO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests and Descriptive Test (for Rajbhasha Adhikari) for 60 marks
- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.
- The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.
IBPS SO Exam Pattern
Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of IBPS SO Prelims and Main Examination
Prelims Examination
Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Prelims tabulated below
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
Mains Examination
Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Mains tabulated below
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
English & Hindi
|
45 minutes
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge (Objective)
|
45
|
60
|
English & Hindi
|
30 minutes
|
Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)
|
2
|
English & Hindi
|
30 minutes
How to Cover IBPS SO Syllabus 2023?
IBPS SO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS SO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Specialist Officer exam in one attempt.
- Analyse the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
- Choose the best IBPS SO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
- Attempt mock papers and IBPS SO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
- Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the best IBPS SO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus. The list of best IBPS SO exam books is shared below:
|
IBPS SO Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
|
IT Officer
|
Objective Computer Knowledge by R. Pillai
|
Law Officer
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari Guide by R.Gupta
|
Agriculture Officer
|
IBPS – SO Agricultural Field Officer (Main) Exam by Dr Lalita Gaur
|
Marketing Officer
|
Marketing Specialist Exam book by Upkar Prakashan
|
HR/Personel Officer
|
Human Resource Management by K Aswathappa