IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit specialist officers for IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing and HR in participating banks. Check IBPS SO Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: Get All Details for Syllabus and Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification to recruit eligible aspirants as a specialist officer of IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, Rajbhasha Adhikari and HR in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS SO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the IBPS SO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS SO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS SO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS specialist officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS SO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS SO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Specialist Officer Vacancies 1402 Category IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims-125 Mains-60 Interview-100 Duration Prelims- 120 minutes Mains- 45 minutes/60 minutes for Rajbhasha Adhikari Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the IBPS SO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS SO Syllabus below:

IBPS SO Syllabus PDF Download Here

IBPS SO 2023 Syllabus

The IBPS SO Syllabus is divided into prelims and mains examination, Check the detailed syllabus of Prelims and Mains Examination

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The IBPS SO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special

Reference to Banking Industry and IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is again divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

Check the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus for the prelims exam shared below.

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics English Language Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Para jumbles Tenses Rules Vocabulary Sentence Completion Multiple Meaning Paragraph Completion Grammar Word Association Error Spotting Sentence Improvement, etc Reasoning Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Coded Inequalities Puzzles Directions Tabulation Logical Reasoning Alphabet Test Ranking and Order Syllogism Coding-Decoding Seating Arrangement Blood Relations Input-Output, etc General/Economy/Banking Awareness Current Affairs Financial Awareness Banking Awareness General Knowledge Banking Terminologies Knowledge Static Awareness Principles of Insurance, etc Quantitative Aptitude Simplification/ Approximation Percentage Number Systems Profit and Loss Permutation and Combination Probability Time and Work Speed, Time and Distance Mixtures and Alligations Data Interpretation Sequence and Series Ratio and Proportion Simple Interest and Compound Interest Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Surds and Indices, etc

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023

The IBPS SO Mains syllabus consists of subjects for which students have applied. A broad overview of the syllabus is provided below based on the reviews received from students and experts. Check the table below

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023 Specialisation Topics IT Officer Data Structures Data Communication and Networking Computer Organization Embedded Systems and Microprocessors Object Oriented Programming Database Management Systems Operating Systems Software Engineering, etc. Law Officer Banking Regulations Consumer Protection Act Laws and Actions with the direct link to Banking Sector Debt Recovery Tribunals Act Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act Compliance and Legal Aspects Banking Ombudsman Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange Bankers Book Evidence Act Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector Banking Ombudsman Scheme, etc Agriculture Field Officer Basics of Crop Production and Horticulture Agroforestry Animal Husbandry Soil Resources Government Schemes related to Agriculture Ecology Agronomy and Irrigation Seed Science Horticulture Agricultural Economics and Practices, etc. HR/Personnel Officer Human Resource Development Industrial Relations Performance Management and Appraisal Training and Development Grievance and Conflict Management Performance Management and Appraisals Recruitment and Selection Rewards and Recognition Business policy and strategic analysis Transnational Analysis, etc. Marketing Officer Basics of Marketing Management Retail Business Advertising, Public Relations and Sales Market Segmentation Product Life Cycle Corporate Social Responsibility Market Research and Forecasting Service Marketing Business Ethics Marketing Strategies Brand Management, etc. Rajbhasha Adhikari Grammar Error Correction Fill in The Banks Reading Comprehension Letter Writing Essay Writing

Weightage of IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Below we have listed the weightage of subjects for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

The IBPS SO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 125 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.

The IBPS SO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests and Descriptive Test (for Rajbhasha Adhikari) for 60 marks

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.

The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of IBPS SO Prelims and Main Examination

Prelims Examination

Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Prelims tabulated below

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Total 150 125

Mains Examination

Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Mains tabulated below

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 minutes

How to Cover IBPS SO Syllabus 2023?

IBPS SO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS SO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Specialist Officer exam in one attempt.

Analyse the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.

Choose the best IBPS SO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.

Attempt mock papers and IBPS SO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.

Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best IBPS SO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus. The list of best IBPS SO exam books is shared below: