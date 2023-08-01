IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit specialist officers for IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing and HR in participating banks. Check IBPS SO Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: Get All Details for Syllabus and Exam Pattern
IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: Get All Details for Syllabus and Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification to recruit eligible aspirants as a specialist officer of  IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, Rajbhasha Adhikari and HR in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS SO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the IBPS SO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS SO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS SO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS specialist officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS SO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS SO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Specialist Officer

Vacancies

1402

Category

IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims-125

Mains-60

Interview-100

Duration

Prelims- 120 minutes

Mains- 45 minutes/60 minutes for Rajbhasha Adhikari

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the IBPS SO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS SO Syllabus below:

IBPS SO Syllabus PDF

Download Here

IBPS SO 2023 Syllabus

The IBPS SO Syllabus is divided into prelims and mains examination, Check the detailed syllabus of Prelims and Mains Examination

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The IBPS SO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special

Reference to Banking Industry and IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is again divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

Check the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus for the prelims exam shared below.

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Para jumbles

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Sentence Completion

Multiple Meaning

Paragraph Completion 

Grammar

Word Association

Error Spotting

Sentence Improvement, etc

Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Coded Inequalities

Puzzles

Directions

Tabulation

Logical Reasoning

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Order

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Input-Output, etc

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Current Affairs

Financial Awareness

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge

Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Static Awareness

Principles of Insurance, etc

Quantitative Aptitude

Simplification/ Approximation

Percentage

Number Systems

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Time and Work

Speed, Time and Distance

Mixtures and Alligations

Data Interpretation

Sequence and Series

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Surds and Indices, etc

 

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023

The IBPS SO Mains syllabus consists of subjects for which students have applied. A broad overview of the syllabus is provided below based on the reviews received from students and experts. Check the table below

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2023

Specialisation

Topics

IT Officer

Data Structures

Data Communication and Networking

Computer Organization

Embedded Systems and Microprocessors

Object Oriented Programming

Database Management Systems

Operating Systems

Software Engineering, etc.

Law Officer

Banking Regulations

Consumer Protection Act

Laws and Actions with the direct link to Banking Sector

Debt Recovery Tribunals Act

Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Banking Ombudsman

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange

Bankers Book Evidence Act

Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act

Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector

Banking Ombudsman Scheme, etc

Agriculture Field Officer

Basics of Crop Production and Horticulture

Agroforestry

Animal Husbandry

Soil Resources

Government Schemes related to Agriculture

Ecology

Agronomy and Irrigation

Seed Science

Horticulture

Agricultural Economics and Practices, etc.

HR/Personnel Officer

Human Resource Development

Industrial Relations

Performance Management and Appraisal

Training and Development

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management and Appraisals

Recruitment and Selection

Rewards and Recognition

Business policy and strategic analysis

Transnational Analysis, etc.

Marketing Officer

Basics of Marketing Management

Retail Business

Advertising, Public Relations and Sales

Market Segmentation

Product Life Cycle

Corporate Social Responsibility

Market Research and Forecasting

Service Marketing

Business Ethics

Marketing Strategies

Brand Management, etc.

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Grammar

Error Correction

Fill in The Banks

Reading Comprehension

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

 

Weightage of IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Below we have listed the weightage of subjects for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

  • The IBPS SO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 125 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
  • The IBPS SO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests and Descriptive Test (for Rajbhasha Adhikari) for 60 marks
  • There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.
  • The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of IBPS SO Prelims and Main Examination

Prelims Examination

Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Prelims tabulated below

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

English Language

50

25

English

40 minutes

Reasoning

50

50

English & Hindi

40 minutes

General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry

50

50

English & Hindi

40 minutes

Total

150

125

    

 

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for  IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

English Language

50

25

English

40 minutes

Reasoning

50

50

English & Hindi

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English & Hindi

40 minutes

Total

150

125

    

Mains Examination

Check out the examination pattern of IBPS SO Mains tabulated below

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

 

Name of the Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

Professional Knowledge

60

60

English & Hindi

45 minutes

 

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern for the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

 

Name of the Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

Professional Knowledge (Objective)

45

60

English & Hindi

30 minutes

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)

2

English & Hindi

30 minutes

 

How to Cover IBPS SO Syllabus 2023?

IBPS SO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS SO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Specialist Officer exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the IBPS SO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
  • Choose the best IBPS SO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and IBPS SO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
  • Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for IBPS SO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best IBPS SO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS SO syllabus. The list of best IBPS SO exam books is shared below:

IBPS SO Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Computer Aptitude

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

IT Officer

Objective Computer Knowledge by R. Pillai

Law Officer

Rajbhasha Adhikari Guide by R.Gupta

Agriculture Officer

IBPS – SO Agricultural Field Officer (Main) Exam by Dr Lalita Gaur

Marketing Officer

Marketing Specialist Exam book by Upkar Prakashan

HR/Personel Officer

Human Resource Management by K Aswathappa

FAQ

How to prepare for IBPS SO Syllabus?

To excel in the IBPS SO exam, one must understand the IBPS SO syllabus, develop conceptual clarity, and attempt mock tests and sample papers to obtain favorable results.

What is IBPS SO Syllabus for mains?

The IBPS SO Mains syllabus consists of subjects for which students have applied. Read the above to know more about the syllabus and pattern

What is IBPS SO Syllabus for prelims exam?

The IBPS SO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry and IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is again divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

