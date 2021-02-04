IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 OUT @ibps.in, Check CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Result Download Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the IBPS CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Exam 2021 can download their result through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Result is available from 4 to 10 February 2021. All candidates are required to download IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 through the official website by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Result 20201 Download Link flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Candidates are required to enter their registration/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Then, CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains 2021 Result

This drive is being done to recruit 647 vacancies of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer (AFO), Rajbasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer (MO). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre post.

What’s Next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in IBPS CRP- SPL-X Specialist Officer Mains 2021 will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in. Please note that any request regarding change in date, centre etc. of the interview will not be entertained.