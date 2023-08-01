IBPS SO Notification 2023: Apply Online For 1402 Vacancy on ibps.in, Check Eligibility, Syllabus

IBPS SO Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released a detailed notification for Specialist Officers on its official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, Age limit, selection process and more.

Get all the details of IBPS SO notification here, apply online link

IBPS SO 2023 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the detailed notification for Specialist Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various Specialist Officer posts including I.T. Officer (Scale-I),Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer and others. You can apply online for this recruitment drive on or before August 21, 2023 at the official website-https://ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online examination (Preliminary and Main) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts tentatively scheduled in December 2023/ January 2024.

Candidates selected finally for the Specialist Officer posts will be a part of various nationalised banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and others.

IBPS SO Notification 2023: Important Dates

You can check all the important dates regarding the Specialist Officer posts recruitment drive from the table given below.

IBPS SO Registration Starting Date August 1, 2023 IBPS SO Registration Closing Date August 21, 2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) August 1 to 21, 2023 Online Examination – Preliminary December 30/31. 2023 Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2024 Online Examination – Main January 28, 2024 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training September 2023 Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination February 2024 Download of call letters for interview February/ March 2024 Conduct of interview February/March 2024 Provisional Allotment April 2024

IBPS SO Notification 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer- 1402 posts

IBPS SO Educational Qualification 2023

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) : Candidates should have 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering.

Rajbhasha Adhikari : Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level. Law Officer (Scale I): Applicants should have a Bachelor in Law (LLB).

HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale I): Should have Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I ): Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

IBPS SO Notification 2023: Overview

Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Name of Posts Specialist Officer Number of Posts Name of Posts 1402 Application Mode Online IBPS SO Registration Closing Date August 21, 2023 Jobs Location All India Official website www.ibps.in

IBPS SO Age Limit 2023 (as of 01.08.2023)

Minimum 20 Years

Maximum 30 Years

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

IBPS SO Notification 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.