IBPS SO Result 2023 Out: Prelims Result Direct Link, Cut Off, Mains Exam Date

IBPS SO Result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released IBPS SO Prelims Exam Result 2022-23. Candidates can check the direct link, mains exam details and other details below.

IBPS SO Result 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 17 Jan 2023. IBPS SO Result 2022 Prelims Link is available on the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. Candidates who participated in IBPS SO Exam 2023 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 can download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 and check the status of their results.

The candidates are required to use their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password in order to download IBPS AFO Result from the official website. IBPS SO AFO Result can also be accessed through the provided link.

IBPS SO Result Download Link - Click Here

IBPS SO Result 2022-2023: Check Steps to Download IBPS SO Result



Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: You will see the result link flashing on the homepage named ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-SPL-XII’

Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials under the dialog box

Step 4: Download IBPS SO Pre Result 2022

Step 5: Take a printout of the result