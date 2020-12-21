IBSAT 2020 – Tips to Appear for the IBT Mode Exam

IBSAT 2020 Last Minute Tips – IBSAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26th and 27th December 2020 in IBT mode for the aspirants. IBS Hyderabad has taken this decision in the wake of COVID19 pendamic that requires aspirants to maintain safe social distance and avoid mass gatherings. With this new form of exam to be conducted by the premier institute, find out preparation required at the part of candidates to appear for the exam here:-

IBSAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Before we move on to understand the last minute tips, let us first take a cursory look at the IBSAT exam pattern here:-

IBSAT Exam Components IBSAT Exam Pattern Type of Questions Objective (MCQs) No. of Questions 140 Exam Duration 2 hours (120 Minutes) No. of Sections 4 (VA-50; RC-30; QA-30; DA&DI-30) Marking Scheme +1 for correct answer; No Negative Marking Exam Mode IBT (Remote Proctored Mode)

IBSAT Preparation Tips

For the IBSAT 2020 exam, it is important for the candidates to understand that the online exam will be conducted in IBT mode this year. This indicates that candidates have to prepare a conducive seating arrangement at their home to appear for the exam.

Here are some arrangements that candidates need to take care of before appearing for the exam on the D-day:-

1. Candidates need a properly functional laptop or desktop with a webcam installed in it.

2. Operating System in the system should be either Windows 7 or above

3. Ensure that you have UPS connected with the desktop for uninterrupted power supply

4. A seamless WiFi or Broadband connection to ensure that the online proctored test goes smooth for the duration of 2 hours.

5. Ensure that you sit in a secluded place and presence of no other person will be entertained in the room.

IBSAT exam will be conducted on 2 separate days and the registration window is open till 21st December 2020. The official authorities have also launched the IBSAT Mock Test online for the aspirants to help them rehearse for the D-day. Aspirants are advised to appear for the exam to make sure that they do not face any interruptions or issues on the D-day.

Apart from the logistics arrangement, here are some more last minute tips that you must keep ready to appear for IBSAT 2020:-

1. Appear for the IBSAT mock test 2-3 days before the D-day.

2. Revisit the concepts that needs little brushing up so that you are able to memorise formulas and concepts in a better way on the exam day

3. Keep print out of your IBSAT Admit Card ready along with one official ID proof

4. Keep water bottle ready near you so that you do not have to move away from the screen while appearing for the exam

Other important guidelines will be released on the official website shortly for the exam aspirants.

Jagranjosh.com wishes you Good Luck for the exam day. Appear for the exam with full confidence and score well to seek admission in IBS institute.