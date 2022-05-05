ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Notification Expected Soon for 462 Vacancies @iari.res.in, Graduates Eligible

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) is soon going to release the notification for the post of Assistants, for recruitment in the Headquarters of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) & its institutes, as per media reports. According to the reports, a total of 462 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive.
Candidates who are interested in ICAR Recruitment 2022 should hold a Bachelor’s Degree and their age should not be more than 30 years. Selected candidates for ICAR Institute will be paid Rs.35400/- and for ICAR Headquarters will be paid Rs. 44900/-
The institute will invite applications on its official website - iari.res.in. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification in order to apply for the ICAR Assistant 2022
IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Assistant (ICAR Institutes)
|391 (UR-235, OBC-79, EWS-23, SC-41, ST-13, PwD-5)
|Assistant (Headquarter)
|71 (UR-44, OBC-16, EWS-3, SC-7, ST-1, PwD-3)
Eligibility Criteria for IARI ICAR Assistant 2022
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from a recognized university
IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 20 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 30 years
IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Salary:
- ICAR Institute - Rs.35400/- Basic + Allowances Level 6
- ICAR Headquarter - Rs. 44900/- Basic + Allowances Level 7
IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.
The Institute has 20 divisions 5 multi-disciplinary Centres situated in Delhi, 8 regional stations, 2 off-season nurseries, 3 All India coordinated research projects with headquarters at IARI and 10 national Centres functioning under the all India coordinated research projects. It has a sanctioned staff strength of 3540 comprising scientific, technical, administrative and supporting personnel.