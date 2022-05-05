ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Notification Expected Soon for 462 Vacancies @iari.res.in, Graduates Eligible

Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) is filling up 462 Vacancies for Assistant Posts at iari.res.in. Check qualification, salary and other details.

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) is soon going to release the notification for the post of Assistants, for recruitment in the Headquarters of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) & its institutes, as per media reports. According to the reports, a total of 462 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are interested in ICAR Recruitment 2022 should hold a Bachelor’s Degree and their age should not be more than 30 years. Selected candidates for ICAR Institute will be paid Rs.35400/- and for ICAR Headquarters will be paid Rs. 44900/-

The institute will invite applications on its official website - iari.res.in. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification in order to apply for the ICAR Assistant 2022

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Assistant (ICAR Institutes) 391 (UR-235, OBC-79, EWS-23, SC-41, ST-13, PwD-5) Assistant (Headquarter) 71 (UR-44, OBC-16, EWS-3, SC-7, ST-1, PwD-3)

Eligibility Criteria for IARI ICAR Assistant 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 20 years

Maximum Age Limit - 30 years

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Salary:

ICAR Institute - Rs.35400/- Basic + Allowances Level 6

ICAR Headquarter - Rs. 44900/- Basic + Allowances Level 7

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

The Institute has 20 divisions 5 multi-disciplinary Centres situated in Delhi, 8 regional stations, 2 off-season nurseries, 3 All India coordinated research projects with headquarters at IARI and 10 national Centres functioning under the all India coordinated research projects. It has a sanctioned staff strength of 3540 comprising scientific, technical, administrative and supporting personnel.