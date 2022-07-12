ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022 (Released)@iari.res.in, Download Schedule

ICAR-IARI has announced the prelims CBT exam dates for the post of Assistant on its official website- iari.res.in. Download PDF here.

ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the prelims CBT exam dates for the post of Assistant at iari.res.in. As per the official notice released, the ICAR Assistant prelims exam will be held on 29th July 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant posts under Notification No. 2-1/2022/Rectt. Cell/Administrative (CBT) dated 07/05/2022, can download the ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the official website-iari.res.in.

Direct Link to Download: ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022



The notification released further says," With reference to the Notification No. 2-1/2022/Rectt. Cell/Administrative (CBT) dated 07/05/2022, the online objective type examination (CBT) (Preliminary) for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 29th July 2022 in different shifts. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information."

As per the notification released, the prelims exam for the Assistant posts will be held in online objective mode in different shifts. All those candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Posts can download the ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: ICAR IARI Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2022