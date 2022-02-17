ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is conducting the exam for the post of Technician on 28 February and on 02, 04 and 05 March 2022. Check complete exam pattern and syllabus for ICAR IARI Technician Exam 2022.

ICAR Technician Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is conducting the exam for the post of Technician on 28 February and on 02, 04 and 05 March 2022 at various centres of the country. Candidates who have applied for ICAR Technician Recruitment can check the exam pattern and syllabus for the exam in this article. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of exam only. There will be no interview. A total of 641 vacancies shall be filled through this exam.

ICAR Technician Important Dates

ICAR Technician 2022 Important Events Important Dates ICAR Technical 2022 Registration Start Date 18 December 2021 ICAR Technical 2022 Registration Last Date 20January 2022 ICAR Technician Exam Date 28 February, 02, 04 & 05 March 2022 ICAR Technician Admit Card Date 15 February 2022 ICAR Technician Answer Key Date March 2022

ICAR Technician Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on following subjects.

Subject No of Questions Marks Time GK 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes Maths 25 25 Science 25 25 Social Studies 25 25 Total 100 100

Important Notes:

The question papers will be prepared bilingually, in English & Hindi for Sections 1, 2, 3 & 4.

The question paper will be common for all the functional groups in which the recruitment is proposed to be made.

1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

ICAR Technician Syllabus 2022

Subject Topics General Knowledge Question may be designed to test knowledge of current events relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Science, General Policy & Scientific Research Mathematics Matric level questions on Number System, Fundamental Arithmetical Operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry and Statistical Charts. Science Matric level questions on Physical and Chemical Substances – nature and Behaviour, World of Living, Natural Phenomenon, Effects of Current and Natural Resources. Social Science : Matric level questions on India and the Contemporary World Democratic Politics, Understanding Economic Development and Disaster Management.

ICAR has also released the admit card of IARI Technician Exam 2022 . The candidates can download ICAR IARI Admit Card by clicking on this link below:

ICAR Technician Admit Card

The Answer key will be placed on the IARI website after the written examination. Any representation regarding the answer key received within 05 days of uploading of the answer key will be scrutinized and the decision of the IARI/Council in this regard will be final