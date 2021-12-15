Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICG Recruitment 2022 for 322 Navik/Yantrik Posts, Apply @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in From 4 Jan

Indian Coast Guard (ICG)  has released the notification for 322 Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for its 02/2022 Batch. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification and Other Details.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 17:07 IST
ICG Recruitment 2022
ICG Recruitment 2022

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG)an Armed Force of the Union, is hiring male candidates as Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for its 02/2022 Batch. Candidates will be required to apply online for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment from 04 January 2022 on on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. ICG Navik Online Application will be closed on 14 January 2022.

Applicants will be called for Stage 1 Exam in the mid or end of March 2022. Those who qualify in the Stage 1 will be called for Stage 2 and Stage 3 & 4.

More than three hundred vacancies are available under various branch. The candidate can apply for only one post viz. either Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics).

Important Dates

Events Important Dates
Starting of online application 04 January 2022 from 10 AM
Last date for submission of online application 14 January 2022

ICG Admit Card Date 2022

 02-03 days prior to exam
ICG Stage 1 Exam Date Mid/End March 2022
ICG Stage 2 Exam Date Mid/ End May 2022
ICG Stage 3 Exam Date for Navik(GD) and Yantrik Early August 2022
ICG Navik DB Stage 3 Exam Date Early October 2022

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 322

  • Navik (General Duty) - 260
  • Navik (Domestic Branch) - 35
  • Yantrik (Mechanical) - 13
  • Yantrik (Electrical) - 9
  • Yantrik (Electronics) - 5

Category-wise Vacancy

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Navik GD

112

28

72

11

37

260

Navik DB

12

02

09

07

05

35

Yantrik Mechanical

04

01

 02

06

0

13

Yantrik Electrical

06

 0

02

0

01

09

Yantrik Electronics

03

0

01

0

01

05

ICG Navik Salary and ICG  Yantrik Salary:

  • Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.
  • Navik (Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.
  • Yantrik - Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5). In addition, candidates will be paid Yantrik pay @ Rs. 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Navik/Yantrik Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Navik (General Duty) - 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Navik (Domestic Branch) - 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Yantrik. 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) OR 10th& 12th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)”AND“Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)

Age Limit:

  • For Navik (GD) and Yantrik - Born between 01 Aug 2000 to 31 Jul 2004 (both dates included).
  • For Navik (DB)  - Born between 01 Oct 2000 to 30 Sep 2004 (both dates included).

Selection Criteria for ICG Navik/Yantrik Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage- I –Written Examination

Stage 2 - Stage 2 consists of Physical Fitness Test(pass/fail), Document verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail)

Stage 3 - Stage-III involves Document Verification (Provisionally Pass/Fail), Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification and Other Associated Forms..

Stage 4 - The candidates are to submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state government will be carried out by Indian Coast Guard. Candidate will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective boards/universities/state government.

How to apply for ICG Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 20221 ?

Candidates should register themselves on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in using their e-mail ID/mobile number.

ICG Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)

ICG Notification Download

FAQ

What is ICG Exam Date for Stage 1 ?

March 2022

How many vacancies are available for ICG GD DB Posts ?

322

What is Indian Coast Guard Registration Last Date ?

14 January 2022

What is the starting date for ICG Navik Application Form ?

4 January 2022
