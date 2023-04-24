ICG Result 2023 for Navik GD DB Declared at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept: Check Login Link

ICG GD DB Result 2023 Declared: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) announced the exam result conducted for the post of Navik (GD/DB) on April 24, 2023. According to the official website of ICG “CGEPT 02/2023 batch Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login click here”. The candidates who are declared qualified will get a message like this 'Congratulations…!! You are shortlisted for Stage II' and those who have not passed the exam will get a message like this 'Fail in Stage-I (Not obtained passing marks in Stage-I)'. There will be some candidates who have passed the exam but are not qualified for the next round will get message 'Passed in Stage-I but not shortlisted for StageII'

Aspirants can check their ICG Marks by login into the official website or by clicking on the available link in this article.

ICG Stege 2 Exam 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Stage 2 of CGEPT-02/2023. The details regarding the exam date and time for Indian Coast Guard Stage 2 will be announced on the official website in due course of time. They need to mandatorily undertake the survey regarding the source of information about ICG prior to downloading the E-admit card of Stage-II.

The stage 2 exam consists of Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Document Verification (DV). Under PFT, the candidates will be asked to 1.6 Km run in 7 minutes, 20 Squat ups (UthakBaithak). and 10 Push-ups. After that, document verification will be done. Online application will be matched with all the original documents like grade X/XII/Identity roof(Aadhaar Card OR PAN Card OR Voter ID card OR Driving License OR Passport)/caste certificate/individual subject and aggregate marks/percentage.

ICG Result 2023: How to Download Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2023 ?

Step 1: First, visit the website of the Indian Coast Guard

Step 2: Go to ‘Click Here’ guven against the result link

Step 3: Download ICG Result PDF and got to result link available at the end of he PDF

Step 3: Provide your ‘email ID’ and ‘password’

Step 4: Download Indian Coast Guard Result