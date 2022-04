ICMR NCDIR has invited online application for the 15 Scientist and others on its official website. Check ICMR NCDIR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification: ICMR-National Center for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) Bengaluru has is recruiting for 15 posts of Computer Programmer, Scientist and others. Theses positions are available on purely temporary or contractual basis under project at ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 May 2022.

Notification Details for ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Adv. No. 05/2022 dated 20-04-2022

Important Dates for ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application : 09 May 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Scientist – B (Medical): 01

Project Scientist – C (NonMedical): 01

Project Scientist – C (NonMedical): 01

Project Scientist – B (NonMedical): 01

Project Scientist – B (NonMedical):01

Project Scientist C (Medical): 01

Project Admin. Assistant:01

Computer Programmer (Grade B):01

Computer Programmer (Grade B):01

Computer Programmer(Grade B):01

Project Scientist – C (NonMedical):01

Project Technical Officer: 01

Project Section Officer:01

Project Scientist – B(Medical):01

Project Scientist – B (NonMedical):01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist – B (Medical): MBBS degree with oneyear Research / Teaching experience OR MD/MS in Community Medicine/ Medicine/ Pediatrics/ Pathology/Ob Gyn/ from a recognized university.

Project Scientist – C (NonMedical): 1st class Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Information Technology / Computer Science from recognized institution/ university with 4 years’ experience OR2nd class Master’s degree with Ph. D in relevant subject from a recognized University with 4 years’ of experience. OR

B.Tech in Computer Engineering / Computer Science / Computer Technology / Information Technology from a recognized institution / university with 6 years’ experience after B.Tech degree.

Project Scientist – C (NonMedical): 1st Class Master’s Degree in Statistics / Biostatistics / Epidemiology from a recognized university with 4 years’ experienceOR

Ph. D in Statistics / Biostatistics / Epidemiology with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexes (SCI) Journal

Project Scientist – B (NonMedical): 1st Class Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Information Technology / Computer Science from recognized institution/ university with 2 years’ experience OR2nd class Master’s degree with Ph. D in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Project Scientist – B (NonMedical):1st Class Master’s Degree in Health Science from a recognized university with 2 Years’ ExperienceOR2 nd Class Master’s Degree in Health Science with Ph. D from a recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ICMR NCDIR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.ncdirindia.org. Duly filled application affixing recent passport size photograph along with self-attested copies of all relevant certificates and experience should be sent to ICMR-NCDIR, Bengaluru before 09 May 2022 by email (adm.ncdir@gov.in). Check the notification link for detail in this regards.