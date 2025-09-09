Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
NMMC 2nd Answer Key 2025 Released at nmmc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 9, 2025, 17:26 IST

NMMC 2nd Answer Key 2025 for various posts has been released by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on its official website. You can download the answer key for the posts of Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Check all details here.

NMMC Answer Key 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on September 09, 2025 has released the second answer key for 668 various posts on its official website. The NMMC had conducted the written exam on 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025 various posts including Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Earlier the NMMC had released the answer key for these posts at https://www.nmmc.gov.in.

nmmc.gov.in NMMC Anser Key 2025 Overview 

Earlier Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had conducted the writtn exam for 668 various posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)
Post Name Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others
Advt. No. Bhrti /2025
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date  16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025
Answer Key status Out
Official Website https://www.nmmc.gov.in/

 

How to Download NMMC Answer Key 2025?

Visit the official website of NMMC - https://www.nmmc.gov.in/and go to 'Careers' Section

  • Now go to the Career section on the home page.
  • Go to ‘सरळसेवा पदभरती २०२५2025 अंतर्गत Second Answer Key' on the home page.
  • Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’
  • You will get the hall ticket in a new window.
  • Download NMMC Answer key.

