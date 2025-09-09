NMMC 2nd Answer Key 2025 Released at nmmc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

NMMC Answer Key 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on September 09, 2025 has released the second answer key for 668 various posts on its official website. The NMMC had conducted the written exam on 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025 various posts including Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Earlier the NMMC had released the answer key for these posts at https://www.nmmc.gov.in.
nmmc.gov.in NMMC Anser Key 2025 Overview
Earlier Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had conducted the writtn exam for 668 various posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others
|Advt. No.
|Bhrti /2025
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.nmmc.gov.in/
How to Download NMMC Answer Key 2025?
Visit the official website of NMMC - https://www.nmmc.gov.in/and go to 'Careers' Section
- Now go to the Career section on the home page.
- Go to ‘सरळसेवा पदभरती २०२५2025 अंतर्गत Second Answer Key' on the home page.
- Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’
- You will get the hall ticket in a new window.
- Download NMMC Answer key.
