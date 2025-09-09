NMMC 2nd Answer Key 2025 Released at nmmc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

NMMC Answer Key 2025: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on September 09, 2025 has released the second answer key for 668 various posts on its official website. The NMMC had conducted the written exam on 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July 2025 various posts including Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Earlier the NMMC had released the answer key for these posts at https://www.nmmc.gov.in.

nmmc.gov.in NMMC Anser Key 2025 Overview

Earlier Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had conducted the writtn exam for 668 various posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-