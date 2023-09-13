ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Technician And Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) has invited application for the Project Technician posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) has released notification for the recruitment of various posts Project Scientist-C, Project Technical Assistant, Technical Support-III, Project Technician-III & Others on its official website. Institution is set to recruit multiple posts at its headquarters at New Delhi/ Noida, regional offices and chapter offices across India.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam/interview and others as mentioned in the notification. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including eligibility, how to apply, selection process, age limit, salary and others.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 25, 2023.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Scientist– C (Non–medical) (Data Analyst)-1

Project Technical Assistant (Team Supervisor)-20

Project Technical Support III (Senior Treatment Supervisor)-16

Project Technician-III-60

Project Technical Support III-1

Project Research Assistant-8

Project Technician III (Field Worker)-1

Please check notification link for details of the number of posts/location and others update.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Project Scientist– C (Non–medical) (Data Analyst): First class post graduate degree in statistics/Bio- Statistics (OR)

Epidemiology with 4 Years’ experience in managing and analyzing medical research data. (OR)

Second Class Masters degree + PhD degree in statistics/Bio Statistics (OR) Epidemiology with 4 years experience in managing and analyzing medical research data.

Project Technical Assistant (Team Supervisor): Graduate in Sociology / Social Work / Social Sciences / Statistics / Biostatistics / Life Sciences from a recognized University with three years work experience in public health project / health care management from a recognized institution (OR)

Masters degree in Sociology / Social Work / Social Sciences / Statistics / Biostatistics / Life Sciences / Public Health / Epidemiology from a recognized university

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Project Scientist– C (Non–medical) (Data Analyst): Rs. 51,000/- + HRA per month

Project Technical Assistant (Team Supervisor): Rs. 31,000/- per month

Project Technical Support III (Senior Treatment Supervisor)-Rs. 28,000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Project Technician-III: Rs. 18,000/- per month

Project Technical Support III: Rs. 28,000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Project Research Assistant: Rs. 31,000/- per month

Project Technician III (Field Worker)-Rs. 18,000/- per month

Project Consultant I: Rs. 1,50,000/- per month

Project Consultant II: Rs. 1,25,000/- per month

Consultant – Epidemiology (Medical): Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Check notification link for details in this regards.

How To Apply For ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.