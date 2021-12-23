ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for Project Assistant, Field Worker and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable has invited application for the posts of Field Worker and others on its official website. Check detail here.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (formerly Desert Medicine Research Centre), a permanent research Institute under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India has invited applications for recruitment of 27 Project Assistant, Field Worker and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in written / Personal

discussion scheduled on 10-12 January 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Ist Class Master’s degree/Graduate/ 12th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job:

Advt. No. Breast Cancer Project/Recruitment/NIIRNCD/2020-21

Date: 22.12.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 10/11/12 January 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist - II: 02

Project Assistant: 02

Field Worker: 20

Project Information Technology Support - II: 01

05 Project Administrative Support - II: 02

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Research Scientist - II: I st Class Master’s degree in Social work / Sociology from a

recognized University with 2 years experience in related field. Or 2nd class Master’s Degree with Ph.D. in Social work/Sociology from a recognized University

Project Assistant: - Graduate with Sociology/Social Work from a recognized university with three years work experience form a recognized institution or Master’s degree Social Work/Sociology.

Field Worker: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized

organization or two years field/ laboratory experience.

B.Sc. (Life Science) degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Project Information Technology Support - II: - Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream from recognized board with DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized institute and/ or 2 years’ experience in EDP work in Government/Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization.

AND A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

Project Administrative Support - II: 12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years experience of administrative work. OR (ii) Graduate in any discipline with 2 years

experience of administration work. AND A speed test of not less than 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on Computer.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after downloading the application form from the websites of ICMR&NIIRNCD at the links:https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and http://niirncd.icmr.org.in/recruitment.php. The candidates will have to bring the duly filled application forms along with all documents in support of Proof of Date of Birth, Qualification, Experience, Recent Passport size photograph etc. while coming for written test/personal discussion/interview as per the schedule i.e. 10/11/12 January 2022.