ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and JRF Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till May 07

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for Lab Technician and Junior Research Fellow Posts on contract basis at NIMR, Dwarka, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed format on or before 7th May 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:

Advt. No. Admn/RBMCH/2021/08/11

Dated 23.04.2021



Important Date for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:7th May 2021



Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:

(For Different Projects)

LabTechnician-01

LabTechnician-01

Junior Research Fellow-01

Junior Research Fellow-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

LabTechnician-12th pass in biological science subjects and two years diploma in medical laboratory technician, or one year DMLT plus one year required experience or two years laboratory experience.

LabTechnician-12th pass in biological science subjects and two years diploma in medical laboratory technician, or one year DMLT plus one year required experience or two years laboratory experience.

Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in Life Science viz. Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology etc. with NET qualification or Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET qualification.

Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in Life Science viz. Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology etc. with NET qualification or Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET qualification.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:

Candidates meeting the age criteria and possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. can fill the Application Form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on or before 07th May 2021 after that the link will be disable automatically