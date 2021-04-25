Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and JRF Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till May 07

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for Lab Technician and Junior Research Fellow Posts on its official website. Check details.

Created On: Apr 25, 2021 09:00 IST
ICMR NIMR Lab Technician Recruitment 2021

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for Lab Technician and Junior Research Fellow Posts on contract basis at NIMR, Dwarka, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed format on or before 7th May 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician  Jobs Notification:
Advt. No. Admn/RBMCH/2021/08/11
Dated 23.04.2021 
     
Important Date for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:7th May 2021
 
Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:
(For Different Projects)
LabTechnician-01
Junior Research Fellow-01
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification 
LabTechnician-12th pass in biological science subjects and two years diploma in medical laboratory technician, or one year DMLT plus one year required experience or two years laboratory experience. 
Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in Life Science viz. Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology etc. with NET qualification or Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET qualification.
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician Jobs Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Lab Technician  Jobs Notification:
Candidates meeting the age criteria and possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. can fill the Application Form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on or before 07th May 2021 after that the link will be disable automatically
