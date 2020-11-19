ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for Research Associate and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Walk-in on Nov 23/24/25

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Scientist - 'C' Scientist- 'B' /Research Associate/Project Technical Assistant and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23/24/25 November 2020 as per scheduled mentioned in the notification.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate/Graduate /B.E./B. Tech in Computer Application with other additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification.

In a bid to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification, all interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here



Notification details:

Advt. No. Admn/NIMR/Rect./Contractual/76/2020 /02

Dated 17.11.2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 23/24/25 November 2020

Vacancy Details:

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-02

Scientist - 'C' (Non-Medical)-3

Scientist - 'B'(Non Medical)-5

Research Associate–I -03

Project Technical Assistant-05

IT Manager/ Web Manager-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Microbiology after MBBS with 01 year research experience.

Scientist - 'C' (Non-Medical)- 1st Class Masters Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a from a recognized University with four years’ experience in any research laboratory. Or 2nd Class MSc in Life Sciences/Bio-technology with Ph.D Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a recognized University with 04 years of 40 years research experience in any laboratory.

Scientist - 'B'(Non Medical)-1st Class Masters Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a recognized University with two years’ experience in any research laboratory. OR 2nd Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/Biotechnology with Ph.D in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Research Associate–I -Ph.D Degree in Life sciences/Bio- Technology with 03 years of research experience in Govt/State/PGU Research Laboratory. Experience in molecular biology techniques.

Project Technical Assistant-Graduate in life sciences/Bio -Technology from a recognized university

IT Manager/ Web Manager-Master's Degree in Computer application s/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/University.

Check the notification link for deails of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for Research Associate and other: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on 23/24/25 November 2020 as per scheduled mentioned in the notification along with the duly application filled in the prescribed application form.