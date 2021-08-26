ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the various posts including Technical Assistant and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the various posts including Technical Assistant, Senior

Project Research Fellow, Insect Collector. These posts are available under the project entitled “Studies on bionomics of An culicifacies in relation to transmission of malaria and its control/elimination in western Rajasthan" on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08th September 2021.

Notification Details:

Advt No. : NIMR/Proj/Rectt/HS/103/21/27

Date: 24.08.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08th September 2021.

Vacancy Details ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF)-01

Technical Assistant-01

Project Technician II-02

Insect Collector-04

Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF)-Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science Or Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (with two years of Research experience) selected through a process prescribed through any one of the following:

(a) Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests- CSIR-UGC, NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

(b) The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and Institutions such as DST,DBT,DRDO,MHRD,ICAR, ICMR, IIT,IISc, etc.

Technical Assistant-Graduate in Life Science/ relevant subjects from a recognized University with 03 years work experience from a recognized Institution Or Master degree in the relevant subjects.

Project Technician II-High School* Or equivalent with five year experience in Laboratory work from a Government Institution or Recognized Institute Or certificate of one year training in the relevant area Or ITI Or National Trade Certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board. *Intermediate with Science subjects and B.Sc shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years' experience respectively.

Insect Collector-High School* Or equivalent with one year experience in related field from a Government Institution or Recognized Institute Or certificate of one year training in the relevant area Or ITI Or National Trade Certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board. *Intermediate with Science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years' experience.

How to Apply ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Application Form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on or before 08th September 2021.