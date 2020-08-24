ICMR NIMR Result 2020 for IT Manager/UDC/SO and other Posts Out @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

ICMR NIMR Result 2020: ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR)has declared the result for the posts of IT Manager/UDC/SO and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the above posts can check the Result and Personal Interview Details available on the official website of ICMR NIMR-main.icmr.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), the list of shortlisted candidates for the various posts including IT Manager/UDC/SO have been uploaded on the web portal. Candidates have been selected on the basis on the scrutiny of the applications received through email by the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next online Interview/Personal Discussions round.

The Online Interview/Personal Discussions will be conducted from 25 August to 29 August 2020 in accordance with the schedule for various posts. The Interview/Personal Discussions for the IT Manager/Web Manager/Project Technician will be conducted on 26 August 2020.

The Interview/Personal Discussions for the UDC Post is schedule on 28 August 2020 whereas for Section Officer Interview will be conducted on 27 August 2020. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Personal Interview round should note that they will have to send their Skype id in advance to the mail id given on the short notification. Candidates can check the same with the result/short notification on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



