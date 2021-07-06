ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist-C and other posts on its official website. Check application process and other details here.

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist-C (Non Medical), Technical Assistant, Project Technician, Insect Collector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2021.

In a bid to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master Degree in Life Science/Post Graduate Degree/Graduate in science /Relevant Subject/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

ADVT NO.:NIMR/Advt./ Admn/Pilgrim/96/18

Date: 05.07.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:20 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Scientist-C (Non Medical)-01

Technical Assistant-01

Project Technician-01

Insect Collector-02:

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist-C (Non Medical): Candidate should possess 1St class master degree in life Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience or 2nd class M.Sc+Ph.D degree in relevant subject from a recognized university with 04 years experience.

Technical Assistant: Graduate in science /relevant subject/from a recognized University + three years work experience from a recognized institute OR Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Project Technician: High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a Government institute or recognized institute certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational training &successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board.

Intermediate with science subjects & B.Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years & 3 years experience respectively.

Insect Collector: High School or equivalent with one years' experience in related field from a government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one-year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful Completion of ATS in relevant trade from a government recognized board

Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology): Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Microbiology after MBBS with 01 year research experience

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Scientist-C (Non Medical)-Rs. 51,000 + HRA (Rs. 6660)

Technical Assistant-Rs. 31,000/- Per month without any allowance

Project Technician-Rs.17,000/-Per month without any allowance

Insect Collector-Rs. 16,000/- Per month without any allowance

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Rs. 64,000/- +HRA as applicable Per Month

ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:

Candidates possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. can apply for these posts through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/ up to 05:00 PM on or before 20th July 2021.