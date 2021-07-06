Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist-C  and other posts on its official website. Check application process and other details here.

Created On: Jul 6, 2021 14:43 IST
ICMR NIMR Technical Assistant Recruitment Notification
ICMR NIMR Technical Assistant Recruitment Notification

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist-C (Non Medical), Technical Assistant, Project Technician, Insect Collector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2021.

In a  bid to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master Degree in  Life Science/Post Graduate Degree/Graduate in science /Relevant Subject/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification. 

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 
ADVT NO.:NIMR/Advt./ Admn/Pilgrim/96/18
Date: 05.07.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:20 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Scientist-C (Non Medical)-01
Technical Assistant-01
Project Technician-01
Insect Collector-02: 
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Scientist-C (Non Medical): Candidate should possess 1St class master degree in life Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience or 2nd class M.Sc+Ph.D degree in relevant subject from a recognized university with 04 years experience.
Technical Assistant: Graduate in science /relevant subject/from a recognized University + three years work experience from a recognized institute OR Master’s degree in the relevant subject.
Project Technician: High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a Government institute or recognized institute certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational training &successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board.
Intermediate with science subjects & B.Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years & 3 years experience respectively.
Insect Collector: High School  or equivalent with one years' experience in related field from a government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one-year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful Completion of ATS in relevant trade from a government recognized board
Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology):  Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Microbiology after MBBS with 01 year research experience

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 

  • Scientist-C (Non Medical)-Rs. 51,000 + HRA (Rs. 6660)
  • Technical Assistant-Rs. 31,000/- Per month without any allowance
  • Project Technician-Rs.17,000/-Per month without any allowance
  • Insect Collector-Rs. 16,000/- Per month without any allowance
  • Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Rs. 64,000/- +HRA as applicable Per Month

 ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Candidates possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. can apply for these posts through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/ up to 05:00 PM on or before 20th July 2021.

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF
Notification DateJul 6, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 20, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization ICMR
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 4 =
Post

Comments