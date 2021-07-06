ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the post of Scientist-C (Non Medical), Technical Assistant, Project Technician, Insect Collector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2021.
In a bid to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master Degree in Life Science/Post Graduate Degree/Graduate in science /Relevant Subject/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification.
Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
ADVT NO.:NIMR/Advt./ Admn/Pilgrim/96/18
Date: 05.07.2021
Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:20 July 2021
Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
Scientist-C (Non Medical)-01
Technical Assistant-01
Project Technician-01
Insect Collector-02:
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Scientist-C (Non Medical): Candidate should possess 1St class master degree in life Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience or 2nd class M.Sc+Ph.D degree in relevant subject from a recognized university with 04 years experience.
Technical Assistant: Graduate in science /relevant subject/from a recognized University + three years work experience from a recognized institute OR Master’s degree in the relevant subject.
Project Technician: High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a Government institute or recognized institute certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational training &successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board.
Intermediate with science subjects & B.Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years & 3 years experience respectively.
Insect Collector: High School or equivalent with one years' experience in related field from a government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one-year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful Completion of ATS in relevant trade from a government recognized board
Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology): Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Microbiology after MBBS with 01 year research experience
Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
- Scientist-C (Non Medical)-Rs. 51,000 + HRA (Rs. 6660)
- Technical Assistant-Rs. 31,000/- Per month without any allowance
- Project Technician-Rs.17,000/-Per month without any allowance
- Insect Collector-Rs. 16,000/- Per month without any allowance
- Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Rs. 64,000/- +HRA as applicable Per Month
ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2021 Notification:
Candidates possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. can apply for these posts through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/ up to 05:00 PM on or before 20th July 2021.