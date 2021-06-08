ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 for Technical Officer, Jr. Clerk, DEO and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer, Jr. Clerk, DEO on its official website. Check details.

ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR NITM) Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer, Jr. Clerk, DEO and other posts under purely temporary basis at Covid-19 Laboratory. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 13 June 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. ICMR-NITM/COVID-19/08/2021

Date: 07-06-2021

Important Date for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:13 June 2021



Vacancy Details for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Contract Laboratory Support – III: 01

Contract Laboratory Support – I : 02

Contract Data Entry Operator: 01

Contract Jr. Clerk(Admin.): 01



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Contract Laboratory Support – III: Graduate in Life Sciences (Microbiology, Biotechnology and Biochemistry) from a recognized university with at least five years work experience. OR Post Graduate Degree in above mentioned subjects

Contract Laboratory Support – I : 12th pass with Science subject and DMLT.

Contract Data Entry Operator: Intermediate or 12th pass. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Contract Jr. Clerk(Admin.): Intermediate or 12th pass. Typing Speed of 35 W.P.M in English

or 10500 KDPH in English.

Monthly consolidated emoluments (in Rs.) for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Contract Laboratory Support – III: Rs. 32,000/- p.m

Contract Laboratory Support – I : Rs. 18,000/- p.m

Contract Data Entry Operator: Rs. 17,000/- p.m

Contract Jr. Clerk(Admin.): Rs. 16,000/- p.m.



ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post by downloading application form from the ICMR-NITM website (www.icmrnitm.res.in). Duly filled application affixing recent passport size colored photograph along with self-attested copies of all relevant certificates and experience should be sent to ICMR-NITM, Belagavi before 05.00 PM of 13.06.2021 via email to rect.nitm@gmail.com. Check notification link for details in this regards.