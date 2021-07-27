ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021: Apply for Consultant and Research Assistant Post @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (ICMR NIRRH), Mumbai has invited applications for the Research Assistant and other posts on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (ICMR NIRRH), Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of Research Assistant and Consultant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 August 2021.

In a bid to apply for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS/ Graduate in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates applying for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview. Candidates shortlisted will be called for online interview for which dates will be informed later.



Notification Details for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job :

File No-ICMR-NIRRH/Proj./RK/177/2018

Important Date for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 August 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Consultant-02

Research Assistant-06

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant-MBBS with 3 years research experience or BAMS/BDS with 3 years research experience.

Research Assistant-Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years' work experience from a recognized institution or Master's degree in relevant subjects.

Check the notification link for details of Educational/Desirable qualification for the posts.

ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIRRH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 4 August 2021. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.