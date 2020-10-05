Study at Home
ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2020 for Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer and other posts @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, BRD Medical College Campus, Gorakhpur(ICMR-RMRCGKP) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist –B, Project Technical Officer and other on its official website.

Oct 5, 2020 16:55 IST
ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment for Scientist and other
ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2020 :ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, BRD Medical College Campus, Gorakhpur(ICMR-RMRCGKP) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist –B, Project Technical Officer and other.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 09 October 2020. 

Notification details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:
No: RMRC (GKP)/COVID-19/2020-21/ 4746
Dated: 02.10.2020

Important Dates for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:
Last Date for Submission of Application:  9 October, 2020 (5.00 P.M) 

Vacancy Details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:
(For Various Projects)
Scientist -B (Medical)-01
Project Technical Officer-01
Project Technical Officer -01
Project Technical Officer -01
Project Technical Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:
Educational Qualification

Scientist -B (Medical)-MBBS degree with one-year research/teaching  experience OR MD in Microbiology/Pathology/Biochemistry/Pharmacology
Project Technical Officer-Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Anthropology/ Population Studies from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects 
Project Technical Officer -Graduate in Statistics/ Biostatistics/ Population Studies/Psychology/ Anthropology from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects
Project Technical Officer -Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/ Anthropology/ Population Studies from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects 
Project Technical Officer-Graduate in Statistics/ Biostatistics/ Population Studies/Psychology/ Anthropology from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects

Consolidated Salary for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

Scientist -B (Medical)-Rs. 66,250 (Consolidated)

Project Technical Officer-Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer -Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer -Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer-Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/career_opportunity/Advt_ICMR_RMRC_PROJECTS02102020.pdf

Consolidated Salary for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020: PDF


How to Apply for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:
Interested candidates can  apply in the prescribed format with the duly filled in format along with copies of all certificates and testimonials may be sent by e-mail to admnrmrcgkp@gmail.com/ rmrcgkp.rectt.2020@gmail.com on or before 9th October, 2020.

