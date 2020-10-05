ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2020 for Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer and other posts @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2020 :ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, BRD Medical College Campus, Gorakhpur(ICMR-RMRCGKP) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist –B, Project Technical Officer and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 09 October 2020.

Notification details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

No: RMRC (GKP)/COVID-19/2020-21/ 4746

Dated: 02.10.2020

Important Dates for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 9 October, 2020 (5.00 P.M)

Vacancy Details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

(For Various Projects)

Scientist -B (Medical)-01

Project Technical Officer-01

Project Technical Officer -01

Project Technical Officer -01

Project Technical Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification



Scientist -B (Medical)-MBBS degree with one-year research/teaching experience OR MD in Microbiology/Pathology/Biochemistry/Pharmacology

Project Technical Officer-Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Anthropology/ Population Studies from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects

Project Technical Officer -Graduate in Statistics/ Biostatistics/ Population Studies/Psychology/ Anthropology from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects

Project Technical Officer -Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/ Anthropology/ Population Studies from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects

Project Technical Officer-Graduate in Statistics/ Biostatistics/ Population Studies/Psychology/ Anthropology from a recognized university with five year’s work experience OR Master’s degree in the above subjects

Consolidated Salary for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

Scientist -B (Medical)-Rs. 66,250 (Consolidated)

Project Technical Officer-Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer -Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer -Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

Project Technical Officer-Rs. 32,000/-pm (fixed)

How to Apply for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist -B, Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format with the duly filled in format along with copies of all certificates and testimonials may be sent by e-mail to admnrmrcgkp@gmail.com/ rmrcgkp.rectt.2020@gmail.com on or before 9th October, 2020.