ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2021 for Scientist C, DEO and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCGKP), BRD Medical College Campus, Gorakhpur has notified Scientist C, Project Scientist, DEO and other on its official website. Check details here.

ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification : The Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCGKP), BRD Medical College Campus, Gorakhpur has invited applications for the posts of Scientist C, Project Scientist, DEO and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 12 July 2021.

In a bid to apply for ICMR RMRCGKP Recruitment 2020 for Scientist, DEO Posts, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Post graduate degree/MD/Doctorate Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

RMRC(GKP)/ KEYLONG/2020-21/4637/125

Important Date for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 12 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Scientist–C(Medical)-01

Project Scientist -B (Medical)/Epidemiologist) (Public Health): 01

Project Scientist-B(Non-Medical) (Laboratory Scientist) Microbiology: 01

Project Scientist–B(Non-Medical)/Social Scientist: 01

Project Technical Officer/ Statistician: 01

Project Data Entry Operator (DEO)-B: 01

Project Technician III/– 03 posts

Skilled/Semi-skilled/Unskilled worker: 01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist–C(Medical): Post graduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) with 1 year R&D/ teaching experience in the Recognized university, or MBBS degree recognized by MCI or equivalent degree from recognized University with 4 years R&D/teaching experience in the required subject after MBBS degree, or BDS degree recognized by DCI with 5 years R&D/ teaching experience in the required subject after BDS

Project Scientist -B (Medical)/Epidemiologist) (Public Health): MBBS/BDS degree from recognized University with 2 years Research/ Training experience

Project Scientist-B(Non-Medical) (Laboratory Scientist) Microbiology: First class Master’s degree in biochemistry/microbiology/biotechnology /biological science from a recognized University or 2nd Class M.Sc.+ Ph.D. degree in microbiology/biochemistry/biotechnology biological science from a recognized University and Two years R&D/Teaching experience in relevant subject after obtaining essential qualification

Project Scientist–B(Non-Medical)/Social Scientist: 1st Class Master’s Degree in Sociology/Medical Social Work or equivalent degree from recognized University or 2 nd Class M.Sc. + Ph.D.

degree relevant subject from a recognized University and Two years R&D/Teaching experience in relevant subject after obtaining essential qualification.

Project Technical Officer/ Statistician: Graduate in Statistics or relevant subject from a recognized university with five -year field/ lab experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Project Data Entry Operator (DEO)-B: 10+2 in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from recognized board, or DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized Institute and 2 years’ experience in EDP work in Government, Autonomous, PSU, or Recognized Institution or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications/IT/Computer Science from a recognized Institutions/University. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on Computer

Project Technician III: 12th pass in Science subjects with one year DMLT and one year required experience from a recognized organization as Technician ‘B’ or Two years field/laboratory experience

Skilled/Semi-skilled/Unskilled worker: 01: Pass in High school or Equivalent from a recognized board.

ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR RMRCGKP Scientist, DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 July 2021 with prescribed duly filled in application with one recent photograph and photocopies of the certificates/testimonials and the originals for verification at the venue mentioned in the notification.